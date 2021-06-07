Rumour Has It: Dortmund Set €200m Asking Price For Erling Haaland, Atletico Eyeing Lautaro

Erling Haaland is the name on everyone's lips this off-season. (More Football News)

Haaland enjoyed a stunning campaign for Borussia Dortmund, earning admirers from Europe's elite.

As speculation mounts over his future, Dortmund are determined to keep the Norwegian.

TOP STORY – DORTMUND NAME HAALAND PRICE

Borussia Dortmund are demanding €200million (£172m) for star striker Erling Haaland, according to AS.

Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Dortmund previously quoted €180m (£154m) but BVB have reportedly increased their demands as they try to retain the Norway forward for at least another season.

ROUND-UP

- LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid are targeting Inter star Lautaro Martinez, according to AS. With Diego Simeone poised to extend his contract, the head coach is eyeing a move for Martinez, who has previously been linked with Barca.

- Barca could sell Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo to reduce their wage bill, says Mundo Deportivo. Jordi Alba could also depart for the right price as Ronald Koeman's men look to sign Lyon captain Memphis Depay.

- Fabrizio Romano reports PSG have agreed a deal to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, who had been tipped to join Barca with his Liverpool contract set to expire. As Wijnaldum looks destined for Paris, Marca claims Barca are now interested in City veteran Fernandinho. PSG are also in talks with Inter to sign Achraf Hakimi.

Paris St Germain expect Gini Wijnaldum to sign the contract until 2024 after the new agreement revealed yesterday night.



PSG board now still in negotiations with Inter to sign Achraf Hakimi as main target - Donnarumma will also decide his new club in the next days. #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

- Staying at Camp Nou, Sport claims Barca are looking to sign City trio Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, having already brought Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia in on free transfers from the Premier League champions.

- Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will decide his future in the coming days, according to Romano. The soon-to-be free agent has been linked with Juventus, Barca and PSG.

- Atletico are hoping to lure Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin to Madrid, according to Marca. It comes as United reportedly try to prise Kieran Trippier from Los Colchoneros.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine