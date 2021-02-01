Royal Rumble 2021 Results: Edge, Bianca Belair Go To WrestleMania; Big Wins For Roman Reigns, Drew Mcintyre - Video Highlights

Edge and Bianca Belair are on the road to WrestleMania after surviving their respective 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble 2021 matches at the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida on Monday. Both the stars now have secured their shot at the world title at WrestleMania.
Edge, who was the number 1 entrant, last eliminated Randy Orton to secure his title shot while Belair entered third and last eliminated Rhea Ripley for his ticket to the big event. Edge's second Rumble win came 11 years after his first victory.
.@EdgeRatedR is No. 1 and headed to #WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wLrhIs4SfM— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
That's the thing with @RandyOrton. You never know when he'll be back with an RKO OUTTA NOWHERE! #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/ix4tC9RF6s— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2021
Unfortunately there are no friends in the #RoyalRumble Match, @WWERollins. @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/oPPwhyQZ48— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Wanna take a swing? #RoyalRumble @WWECesaro @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/NCx5oR632U— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
Reunited and it feels so good. #RoyalRumble @Christian4Peeps @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/42ijbJdee8
Order of entry (Men's Royal Rumble): Edge, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, Jeff Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Carlito, Xavier Woods, Big E, John Morrison, Ricochet, Elias, Damian Priest, The Miz, Riddle, Daniel Bryan, Kane, King Corbin, Otis, Dominik Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Hurricane Helms, Christian, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman.
Edge eliminated Strowman, Rollins and Orton. Watch full show here:
Order of entry (Men's Royal Rumble): Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Billie Kay, Shotzi Blackheart, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm, Jillian Hall, Ruby Riott, Victoria, Peyton Royce, Santana Garrett, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, Torrie Wilson, Lacey Evans, Mickie James, Nikki Cross, Alicia Fox, Mandy Rose, Dakota Kai, Carmella, Tamina, Lana, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Natalya.
Belair eliminated Bayley, Natalya, Flair and Ripley.
One of the bEST #WrestleMania points by far. See you in April, @BiancaBelairWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/jdV0utpD0q— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) February 1, 2021
The Captain of #TeamKick is in the building!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
You might want to get out of the way, @MickieJames. âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #WeAreNXT #RoyalRumble @DakotaKai_WWE @rhearipley pic.twitter.com/xoz4JUgID1
In other big matches, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens with the help of Paul Heyman in the Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship.
For his father and his grandfathers. #RoyalRumble #UniversalTitle @FightOwensFight @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ak4t7SyHWh— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
There aren't words anymore to describe how crazy this match is. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/qK25M3Wu3K— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2021
That wasn't a match. That was a WAR. #UniversalTitle #RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/OJn9leSxlx— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 1, 2021
In the WWE Championship title fight, reigning champions Drew McIntyre defeated Goldberg.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler combined to beat champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship title.
WWE SmackDown Women's champion Sasha Banks defeated Carmella to retain the title.
WrestleMania 37, a two-night event, is scheduled to take place on April 10 and 11, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
