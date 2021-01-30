Royal Rumble 2021 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch - TV Channels, India Start Time, Match Card

The road to WrestleMania 37 will officially kick start at the 2021 Royal Rumble, featuring the biggest and baddest superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment' (WWE). (More Sports News)

The Royal Rumble will feature 30 men and 30 women fighting for the right to feature in WrestleMania main events in their respective sections in April later this year.

This marquee event, featuring over-the-toprope matches and also other championship fights, will be the season's first pay-per-view.

All you need to know about Royal Rumble 2021:

Date, Time, Venue And Telecast Details

According to a release, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) will telecast WWE Royal Rumble on February 1, 2021. The event, to be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, will be aired in the Indian subcontinent on SONY TEN 1 (in English) and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels from 5.30 am IST.

Local time - The main card begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday. The pre-show begins at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Kick off your #RoyalRumble weekend by reliving this 2018 classic in its entirety â¤µï¸Âhttps://t.co/1cYr1F4Ad0 — WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2021

Further Coverage Details, Including Show In Hindi For 'Desi' Fans

The release furthers said that, SPSN will also feature a LIVE WWE chat show titled “EXTRAA DHAMMAL LIVE” for the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021 which will give the ardent Indian WWE fandom a platform to express themselves after Royal Rumble 2021.

The LIVE studio show will include discussions on match results, possible ramifications, trending topics, social media buzz along with capturing fan reactions.

Hosted by Sahil Khattar, the one-hour show will also feature a WWE Superstar as a special guest along with the WWE Hindi commentators as experts.

What's At Stake

As stated above, WWE Royal Rumble 2021 will feature 30 men and 30 women competing once again in the traditional Royal Rumble matches with the prize of challenging for a world title on the grandest stage of them all on the line.

Apart from the Rumble matches in the men's and women's division, the 2021 Royal Rumble will also see several titles being put on the line by WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Big E and Bobby Lashley among others.

Match Card

- Men’s Royal Rumble match (30-man match for a world championship match at WrestleMania 37)

- Women’s Royal Rumble match (30-woman match for a women's championship match at WrestleMania 37)

- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Kevin Owens (Last Man Standing match for the WWE Universal Championship)

- Drew McIntyre (c) vs Goldberg (Singles match for the WWE Championship)

- Asuka and Charlotte Flair (c) vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

- Sasha Banks (c) vs Carmella (Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship)

So, who are the 30 men and 30 women featuring in the rumble?

Men: Randy Orton, Edge, AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and more.

Women: Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Peyton Royce, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and more.

