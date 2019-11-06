Poshan
Rohit Sharma Set To Join Elite T20 List Against Bangladesh In Rajkot

Rohit Sharma, who made his international debut in 2007, has a chance to become the first Indian player to play 100 T20Is when the Men in Blue face Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2019
Rohit Sharma has been prolific in T20Is, scoring 2,452 runs with four centuries and 17 fifties.
Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian player and second in world cricket to complete 100 T20 Internationals when he will take the field in the second game against Bangladesh in Rajkot on Thursday (November 7). (CRICKET NEWS

Shoaib Malik (111 games) from Pakistan is the only player to have played more than 100 T20 Internationals.

Rohit is currently the top-scorer in this format with 2,452 runs with regular skipper Virat Kohli second in the list with an aggregate of 2,450 runs. Rohit has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 136.67 with four hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

"It's been a long journey since 2007, I made my debut in the T20 World Cup. There has been a lot ups and down in the last 12 years in this format particularly. This has taught me so many lessons going forward," Rohit had said in Delhi, when asked about the milestone.

"When you come into the team as a youngster, you are trying to learn things which happened quite smoothly at start. Then with few ups and few downs, I have become a stronger player and understood my game really well.

"There are so many things I can talk about. It has been a fruitful journey, one which will always be remembered and cherished by me," Rohit said.

His opposite number Mahmudullah Riyad is also on the cusp of a national record.

If he happens to hit two more sixes, he will be the first Bangladeshi batsman to complete 50 sixes in this format.

(PTI)

