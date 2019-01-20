﻿
Roger Federer To Play French Open For The First Time Since 2015

“It’s a bit of a desire. I’m in a phase where I want to have fun and I’ve missed not doing it,” he said.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2019
Roger Federer will compete in the French Open for the first time since 2015. Swiss maestro made the announcement after being knocked out of the Australian Open in the last 16 by Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

“It’s a bit of a desire. I’m in a phase where I want to have fun and I’ve missed not doing it,” he said after the match at Melbourne Park.

Federer, 37, who won the Roland Garros title in 2009, missed the clay tournament in 2015 due to injury. He then skipped the clay season in the last two years to better manage his career.

“I don’t feel it is necessary to have a big break again,” he added.

On Sunday, in an intense Round of 16 match at Rod Laver Arena, the 20-time Grand Slam champion lost to Greek sensation (11)6-7, 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(5) in three hours and fifty minutes.

