'Babysitter' Rishabh Pant On High Demand; Rohit Sharma, Bonnie Paine Ask For Help

It all started with Pant-Paine verbal duel during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2019
If Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant wants to pursue a career in daycare seriously, he can start right away and be successful.

Thanks to his recent on-field banter with Aussie Test captain Tim Paine, the 21-year-old has become one of the most talked about cricketers, thanks to that babysitter jibe.

On Wednesday, both Rohit Sharma and Paine's wife Bonnie requested Pant's help in handling their kids.

Indian ODI vice-captain wrote in his Twitter account, "Morning buddy. Heard your a good baby sitter, need one right now. Ritika will be quite happy."

Bonnie took to Instagram to request, "if Rishabh Pant is free for a babysitting gig today."

It all started with Pant-Paine verbal duel during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne.

Paine, who's also the wicket-keeper of the Aussie team, had asked Pant to babysit his kids while he and wife Bonnie go to the movies.

Pant, wasting no time, sledged Paine in the next available opportunity with "temporary captain" jibe.

But once the match got over, they adopt rather genteel selves.

After the match, Bonnie shared a photo in an Instagram story, hailing Pant as the "best babysitter". And it became an instant hit.

Pant was one of the stars of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, which India won 2-1 to become the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia.

Both the teams will now focus on ODIs, but Pant and Paine will not be in action.

