Reigning IPL Champions Mumbai Indians Trade Mayank Markande With Delhi Capitals For Sherfane Rutherford

Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford will be joining IPL side Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals, who will give Mayank Markande in exchange. Rutherford is a Guyanese cricketer.

PTI 31 July 2019
Sherfane Rutherford is a 20-year-old cricketer.
2019-07-31T15:24:06+0530

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

MI have released Markande to Delhi Capitals and in return roped in the Guyanese.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early," MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: England's First Test Against Australia In Opta Numbers

"It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," he further added.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians."

