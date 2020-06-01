June 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Redeem Tlang Becomes FC Goa's First Signing Of The Season

Redeem Tlang Becomes FC Goa's First Signing Of The Season

Redeem Tlang was a crucial cog in NorthEast United signing for them in 2018.

PTI 01 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Redeem Tlang Becomes FC Goa's First Signing Of The Season
Last season, Redeem Tlang scored three goals in the ISL.
Twitter
Redeem Tlang Becomes FC Goa's First Signing Of The Season
outlookindia.com
2020-06-01T20:17:49+0530

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season.
Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said.

With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the cash-rich league.

Next Story >>

Boxing Federation Of India Nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan For Khel Ratna Award

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos