Redeem Tlang Becomes FC Goa's First Signing Of The Season

Meghalaya winger Redeem Tlang on Monday became FC Goa's first signing of the season.
Hailing from Shillong, the 25-year-old winger came through the ranks at Shillong Lajong and made his I-League debut in 2013.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
After a number of successful seasons in the red of Lajong, he made a permanent move to the Highlanders (NorthEast United FC) in 2018 - making an immediate impact, a media Release by FC Goa said.
With him controlling the right wing, NorthEast United made it to the playoffs for the very first time in the 2018/19 season. Last season also saw the winger improve on a personal front - scoring 3 goals in the cash-rich league.
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
Book Excerpt: Letters to Mother | Narendra Modi
Cyclonic Storm Likely To Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat By June 3: IMD
Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till June 30, Eases Restrictions Under 'Mission Begin Again'
With Opposition On Board, Nepal Govt Set To Clear New Map Amid Border Row With India