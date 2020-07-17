Real Mallorca Relegated From La Liga, Leganes Take It To The Wire

Real Mallorca have been relegated from LaLiga after a 2-1 home defeat to Europa League-chasing Granada. (More Football News)
Just two wins since the restart left Mallorca – who came up via the Segunda play-offs last season – looking doomed, and defeat on Thursday consigned them to relegation.
Cucho Hernandez had given them a 20th-minute lead with a brilliant solo effort after a counter, but Granada – also promoted last term – levelled on the stroke of half-time through Victor Diaz.
Carlos Fernandez then made it 2-1 with a flicked header past the hour mark, and Mallorca's hopes effectively vanished 10 minutes from time when Aleksandar Sedlar received a straight red card for a poor tackle.
Hernandez was also shown a red card late on, but by that point he had already been substituted.
Lo peor de hoy es estar sin vosotros— Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) July 16, 2020
En las buenas y en las malas, pase lo que pase pic.twitter.com/4PVaHXOJPJ
The final relegation spot will be decided on the last day of the season after Leganes claimed a potentially decisive 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, which leaves them just a point behind Celta Vigo.
Celta go to relegated Espanyol on Sunday, while Leganes host champions Real Madrid.
Somos el C.D. Leganés, herederos de los Once Leones, almas inconformistas, trabajadoras, que se esfuerzan cada día por conseguir su objetivo y ¡¡VAMOS A LUCHAR HASTA EL FINAL!! #VamosLega pic.twitter.com/38wFPl5E9X— C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) July 16, 2020
