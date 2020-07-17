July 17, 2020
Poshan
Real Mallorca Relegated From La Liga, Leganes Take It To The Wire

Just two wins since the restart left Mallorca – who came up via the Segunda play-offs last season – looking doomed, and defeat to Granada consigned them to relegation

17 July 2020
After Espanyol, Real Mallorca are the second side to get relegated from LaLiga
Courtesy: Twitter (@RCD_Mallorca)
Real Mallorca have been relegated from LaLiga after a 2-1 home defeat to Europa League-chasing Granada. (More Football News)

Just two wins since the restart left Mallorca – who came up via the Segunda play-offs last season – looking doomed, and defeat on Thursday consigned them to relegation.

Cucho Hernandez had given them a 20th-minute lead with a brilliant solo effort after a counter, but Granada – also promoted last term – levelled on the stroke of half-time through Victor Diaz.

Carlos Fernandez then made it 2-1 with a flicked header past the hour mark, and Mallorca's hopes effectively vanished 10 minutes from time when Aleksandar Sedlar received a straight red card for a poor tackle.

Hernandez was also shown a red card late on, but by that point he had already been substituted.

The final relegation spot will be decided on the last day of the season after Leganes claimed a potentially decisive 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao, which leaves them just a point behind Celta Vigo.

Celta go to relegated Espanyol on Sunday, while Leganes host champions Real Madrid.

