Two of the biggest clubs in world football will meet twice within a week starting with the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final then the return fixture of La Liga.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the second leg will be the final before the big final. And the focus will be on Lionel Messi.

The Barca talisman missed the first leg, which saw Malcom cancelling Lucas Vazquez's early goal. But by simply turning up, the Argentine can change the dynamics of the match.

Sidelined due to fitness issues in the first leg, Messi has returned and was at his devastating best against Sevilla, scoring his fiftieth career hat-trick in Barca's 4-2 away win to consolidate the lead at the top of the table.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: Real Madrid Vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey semi-final second leg

Date: February 28 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 AM IST (Thursday); 9:00 PM Local (Wednesday)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

TV Guide: Sony Pictures Networks India

Live Streaming: SonyLiv, Facebook

Likely XIs:

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vasquez, Benzema, Junior

Barcelona: Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

In another semi-final, Betis and Valendia played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Estadio Benito Villamarin (Sevilla).