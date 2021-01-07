January 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Faces Trial In Attempted 'Sex Tape' Blackmail Case

Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Faces Trial In Attempted 'Sex Tape' Blackmail Case

Benzema is suspected of having pressured his former national team teammate to pay blackmailers who threatened to reveal an intimate video in which Valbuena featured

Omnisport 07 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Faces Trial In Attempted 'Sex Tape' Blackmail Case
Karim Benzema
File Photo
Real Madrid Striker Karim Benzema Faces Trial In Attempted 'Sex Tape' Blackmail Case
outlookindia.com
2021-01-07T23:32:02+05:30

Karim Benzema will stand trial for his alleged involvement in an attempted blackmail case targeting former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. (More Football News)

Prosecutors in Versailles confirmed the development regarding the Real Madrid striker and four others on Thursday, according to reports in France.

Benzema, who denies any wrongdoing, was charged in 2015 in relation to the incident. He previously appealed against the charge but is now set for trial.

"The decision to take this to trial is absurd and unfair," Sylvain Cormier, his lawyer, told EFE. "Benzema doesn't have anything to be blamed for."

Paul-Albert Iweins, Valbuena's counsel, told L'Equipe the decision was "the logical continuation of the instruction which perfectly established the participation of the various people".

The incident has since seen Benzema exiled from the France national team.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

January Transfer Business 'Not Likely' For Liverpool

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Karim Benzema France Football Real Madrid France national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos