Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Why Isn't Ravichandran Ashwin Playing In T20 World Cup? Asks Dilip Vengsarkar

Vengsarkar also took a dig at the Indian team stating he hasn't the Indian team as ‘off coloured’ as it was against New Zealand on Sunday in a long time.

Why Isn't Ravichandran Ashwin Playing In T20 World Cup? Asks Dilip Vengsarkar
Ravichandran Ashwin has over 600 international wickets do far since his debut in 2010. | File photo

Trending

Why Isn't Ravichandran Ashwin Playing In T20 World Cup? Asks Dilip Vengsarkar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T02:21:23+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 2:21 am

Former chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar said he has not seen the Indian team as ‘off coloured’ as it was against New Zealand in a long time and called for an investigation into Ravichandran Ashwin’s repeated exclusion from the playing eleven in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. (More Cricket News)

“The team looked off coloured and players looked jaded. I don't know if it is the bio bubble fatigue or something else, I have not seen such body language in the players in a long time,” Vengsarkar told PTI on a day after India’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand.

“It was quite a lacklustre performance, be it in batting or bowling. This format demands you to be energetic from ball one,” added the former India captain. In the first two games, India picked Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja as the two spinners, leaving out Ashwin who has made the white ball team after four years.

Vengsarkar can’t fathom the logic behind picking Ashwin in the squad if he is not going to play. “Why is Ashwin being so dropped for so long? It is a matter of investigation. Across formats, he is your best spinner with more than 600 international wickets. He is your senior-most spinner and you don't pick him.

“I fail to understand. He didn’t play a single game in the England Test series also. Why do you pick him then? It is a mystery to me.” Hardik Pandya bowled for the first time in the tournament on Sunday but has not bowled regularly in a long time and is being picked more as a specialist batter.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“We are too top-three dependant. When they don't fire, the team is in trouble more often than not. I can't talk about Hardik's fitness sitting here. All I can say is that as an all-rounder if you are not able to contribute with bat and ball, you are going to be under pressure.”

About Rohit Sharma's demotion to number three to accommodate Ishan Kishan, Vengsarkar said it seemed like a one-off move since Suryukumar Yadav was injured. Most of the batters failed to clear the boundary in Dubai and that is another worry for Vengsarkar.

“We need to have bigger boundaries in the IPL, especially in India. Most of our batters were caught in the deep yesterday,” the 65-year-old added.

Tags

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Suryakumar Yadav Dilip Vengsarkar UAE Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 India national cricket team New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup - Highlights

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, was greeted by British PM Borish Johnson ahead of the COP26 opening ceremony on Monday.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Outlook Correspondent / Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement