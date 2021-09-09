September 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Ravichandran Ashwin Shares What He Wrote In 2017 As India Name Him In T20 World Cup Squad

Ravichandran Ashwin Shares What He Wrote In 2017 As India Name Him In T20 World Cup Squad

Ashwin's last limited-overs outing was during a tour of the West Indies and he has 52 wickets from 46 T20 International outings in his career

PTI 09 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:29 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ravichandran Ashwin Shares What He Wrote In 2017 As India Name Him In T20 World Cup Squad
Despite over 400 Test wickets to his name, Ravichandran Ashwin has not been played in the ongoing series against England.
File Photo
Ravichandran Ashwin Shares What He Wrote In 2017 As India Name Him In T20 World Cup Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-09-09T08:29:20+05:30

"Happiness and gratitude are the only two words that define me now," said Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday after being included in India's T20 World Cup squad, his first white-ball selection since 2017. (More Cricket News)

The 34-year-old, who is currently part of the Test squad that is playing against England in an ongoing five-match series, wrote a Twitter post to express his joy.

"Every tunnel has light at the end of it but only those in the tunnel who believe in the light will live to see it," read the quote in a picture that he shared.

"I wrote this quote down a million times in my diary before putting this up on the wall! Quotes that we read and admire have more power when we internalise them and apply in life," he added.

Despite over 400 Test wickets to his name, Ashwin has not been played in the ongoing series leading to speculation about the reasons.

Skipper Virat Kohli hasn't been able to clearly explain his non-selection and there have been murmurs of tension building up in the Indian camp because of it.

Ashwin's last limited-overs outing was during a tour of the West Indies and he has 52 wickets from 46 T20 International outings in his career.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Former US President Donald Trump To Do Boxing Commentary From Ringside

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket India national cricket team T20 World Cup England vs India Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos