Ranji Trophy: Snakes Interrupt Mumbai-Karnataka Match

In a bizarre incident on the third day of the Ranji Trophy contest between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai play was halted a few times after snakes entered the ground. (More Cricket News)
According to a tweet from a 'The Hindu' reporter, a snake-catcher was called to the ground after the incident on Sunday. "The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his 'second catch of the day'. It's a non-venomous rat snake, btw," the reporter tweeted with an image of the snake-catcher holding the snakes in his hands.
The highlight of the day at BKC: The snake-catcher displays his "second catch of the day". It's a non-venomous rat snake, btw #RanjiTrophy #MUMvKAR pic.twitter.com/3egfNgc34w— Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 5, 2020
Later in the day, Karnataka defeated Mumbai by five wickets inside two-and-a-half days. This was Mumbai's second consecutive loss at home after their defeat against the Railways while it was Karnataka's second win from four games. They are yet to be beaten in the ongoing 2019-20 season.
Earlier, a similar incident had happened this season during a match between Andhra and Vidarbha in Vijayawada when a snake had entered the ground on December 8. Later, the ground staff were pressed into the rescue act as the start of the match was delayed.
Masked Mob, Armed With Sticks And Rods, Goes On Rampage In JNU; Several Students, Teachers Injured
Real Kashmir Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match In Freezing Srinagar
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I As It NOT Happened: Rain Washes Out Guwahati Tie Between India And Sri Lanka
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch India-Sri Lanka Match On TV And Online, Likely XIs, Prediction, Weather
Maruti S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Which Car To Buy?
Ind-Ra Further Cuts India's GDP Growth Forecast For FY20 To 5.6%
Skoda Kodiaq Scout Launched In India At Rs 34 Lakh
India's GDP Growth Slips To 4.5% In July-September, Lowest In 6 Years