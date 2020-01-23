Ranji Trophy: Nagaland Captain Jonathan Rongsen Becomes First NorthEastern To Score Double Century

Jonathan Rongsen, captain of Nagaland Ranji Trophy cricket team, became the first Naga native to register a double century in the domestic tournament, after his unbeaten 200 (not out) against Bihar.

(Cricket News)

His double ton also helped his side save the match against Bihar who had declared their first innings at 509/7 after bowling Nagaland out for 166 in the first innings.

Playing at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Rongsen also became the first player from the NorthEast to achieve such a feat.

Speaking to Eastern Mirror, Rongsen said, "The training sessions helped, and I feel good and happy about the result."

"Our main concern was to play the whole day. Pitch was difficult since it was the fourth day; it was cracked and ball was lying low," he added.