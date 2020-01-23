Ranji Trophy: Nagaland Captain Jonathan Rongsen Becomes First NorthEastern To Score Double Century

Jonathan Rongsen, captain of Nagaland Ranji Trophy cricket team, became the first Naga native to register a double century in the domestic tournament, after his unbeaten 200 (not out) against Bihar.
His double ton also helped his side save the match against Bihar who had declared their first innings at 509/7 after bowling Nagaland out for 166 in the first innings.
Playing at Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Rongsen also became the first player from the NorthEast to achieve such a feat.
Speaking to Eastern Mirror, Rongsen said, "The training sessions helped, and I feel good and happy about the result."
"Our main concern was to play the whole day. Pitch was difficult since it was the fourth day; it was cracked and ball was lying low," he added.
Nirbhaya Rape-Murder Case: Five Reasons Why February 1 Hanging Is Not Possible
The Story That Has Stirred Rajinikanth’s Darbar
Fresh Twist: Nirbhaya Case Convict Vinay Sharma Claims He Never Filed Mercy Plea, Tihar Says He Did
Maha Govt Makes Recitation Of Preamble Mandatory in Primary, Secondary Schools
83: Ranveer Singh Introduces Dhairya Karwa As 'The Flamboyant All Rounder' Ravi Shastri In The New Poster
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Richa Chadha Spreads Joy On National Hug Day
Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On His Divorce With Amrita Singh And Breaking The News To Sara & Ibrahim