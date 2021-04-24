Rajasthan Royals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: KKR Continue To Struggle, Lose Rahul Tripathi

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders as the two former champions clash in the 18th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday. RR are looking to avoid a third straight defeat while KKR have already suffered a hattrick of defeats in IPL 2021. Eoin Morgan's team has been below par despite having a fully fit squad at its disposal. RR are surely missing Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. The lack of depth in batting and bowling are clear and the inconsistency of skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler's form with the bat is badly hurting Rajasthan Royals. Batting has been a huge concern for KKR as well. Nothing is more worrying than the form the KKR skipper and opener Shubman Gill. Morgan has failed to inspire his team and if KKR ran Chennai Super Kings close in a big-scoring match in Mumbai on April 21, it was largely because Andre Russell and Pat Cummins scored quickfire fifties. KKR don't have a great record at Wankhede Stadium - they have won just one out of their nine IPL games here. Tonight's match will see two of the leading IPL all-rounders in action -- Chris Morris (RR) and Russell (KKR). But all that will matter for both teams are those two crucial points.

Live Scorecard | Points Table | Schedule

7:07 PM IST: Two changes for RR, and one for KKR. RR have brought in Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jaydev Unadkat for Shreyas Gopal and Manan Vohra. KKR have replaced Kamlesh Nagarkoti with Shivam Mavi. Here are the playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(c & wk), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna.

7:02 PM IST: Sanju Samson wins the toss, and Rajasthan Royals will bowl first against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders.

