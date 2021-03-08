Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad For Sanju Samson-Led Outfit

After winning the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals never really made an impression in the world's biggest T20 tournament. In a downward spiral, they finished last, winning just six matches, last season which was held in the UAE. In 2019, they finished seventh. (More Cricket News)

Looking to start afresh, the Jaipur-based franchise not only sacked their captain Steve Smith, but also released the former Australia skipper and veteran Indian wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa, besides parting ways with head coach Andrew McDonald. They now have a new captain in talented Sanju Samson. And have reinforced the squad by adding Chris Morris (for a record fee), Shivam Dube, Mustafizur Rahman and Liam Livingstone.

READ: IPL Returns Home - Complete Schedule

The Royals begin their campaign with a clash against Punjab Kings on April 12 in Mumbai. Last season, the Royals won both the matches -- by four and seven wickets respectively.

Check Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 fixtures here:

1 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 4th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 12 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

2 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 15 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 12th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 19 (Monday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

4 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 16th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 22 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 18th match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

6 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, 24th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on April 29 (Thursday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 28th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 2 (Sunday). Time - 3:30 PM IST.

8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 32nd match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 5 (Wednesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 36th match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 8 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

10 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, 40th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

11 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, 43rd match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 13 (Thursday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

12 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 46th match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 16. Time - 3:30 PM IST.

13 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 49th match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 18 (Tuesday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.

14 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 54th match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 22 (Saturday). Time - 7:30 PM IST.



Check RR full squad: Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Latest recruits: Shivam Dube (INR 4.40 Cr), Chris Morris (INR 16.25 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 1 cr), Chetan Sakariya (INR 1.20 Cr), KC Cariappa (INR 20 L), Liam Livingstone (INR 75 L), Kuldip Yadav (INR 20 L), Akash Singh (INR 20 L).

