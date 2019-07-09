﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Rahul Dravid Appointed As Head Of Cricket At NCA

Rahul Dravid Appointed As Head Of Cricket At NCA

Rahul Dravid was scheduled to take over the post in NCA on July 1, but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.

PTI 09 July 2019
Rahul Dravid Appointed As Head Of Cricket At NCA
The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.
Twitter
Rahul Dravid Appointed As Head Of Cricket At NCA
outlookindia.com
2019-07-09T09:19:32+0530

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Monday appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the BCCI has announced.

IND Vs NZ Preview | Full Coverage | Schedule

Dravid was supposed to take over as NCA head from July 1 but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

"Dravid will also work closely with the National men's and women's Head coaches and coaches for India Developmental teams – including India A, India Under 19, India Under 23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives," the release added.

The BCCI did not specify the tenure of appointment for Dravid, who will also be responsible for monitoring progress of the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Rahul Dravid Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Syria Coast Past North Korea In Intercontinental Cup
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters