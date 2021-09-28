Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's plans do not seem to involve English Forward Raheem Sterling starting in the line-up. His position is now occupied by Jack Grealish.

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City
Raheem Sterling's best attributes aren't what Manchester City needs against most of its opponents right now. | File Photo

Trending

Raheem Sterling Conundrum: Indispensable For England, Yet Increasingly Overlooked By Manchester City
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T15:48:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 3:48 pm

Raheem Sterling is in the prime of his career but also in a curious place at the moment, and the statistics paint a worrying picture for him. He has started two of City's six games in the league and those are the ones the team has dropped points in. They are also the games City has looked at its most sterile in attack. (More Football News)

It indicated that Sterling is not part of the first-choice lineup. It might be that Sterling is used most regularly now as a central striker, if City opts to have one, but his return of three goals in his last 25 appearances for the team suggests he is not scoring as much as Guardiola would be happy with.

There's also competition centrally, in Ferran Torres or through more of a false nine in Kevin De Bruyne, Foden or even Ilkay Gundogan.

It couldn't be more different with England, for whom Sterling is a certain starter alongside captain Harry Kane. He has also scored five goals in his last 12 international games.

City's style of play is very different to England's, though. It is a more technical and precise approach, with the likes of Grealish and Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva — undroppable at the moment given his performances — ensuring Guardiola's midfield is harder to dispossess than perhaps ever before.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Sterling's best attributes — pace and exploiting space behind defenses — aren't what City needs against most of its opponents right now.

“He was so active in terms of movement,” Guardiola said of Sterling last week after the Southampton game, “but football depends a lot on how good we do the process in the build-up and when it happens, our strikers and wingers play better.”

Given his profile and pedigree, Sterling has to be thinking about his future. His contract at City runs through to the summer of 2023 and he would not be short of offers.

With City hoping to go deep in every competition it enters, Sterling will get plenty of game time this season but maybe not in the games he really wants to play in.

Tuesday's match at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League will give another indication as to Sterling's current standing at City. With Grealish expected to stay on the left wing, Sterling might have to settle again for a place on the bench.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola Kevin De Bruyne Harry Kane Manchester Football English Premier League (EPL) Manchester City England national football team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

Out Of Turn Land Allotment To Sourav Ganguly: Calcutta High Court Imposes 'Token Cost' On BCCI Chief

RR Skipper Sanju Samson: Sharing Information With The Team On What's Working Well For Me

Women's Asian Cup Football: Iran Book Historic Ticket For India Finals

European Super League: UEFA Requests Removal Of Spanish Judge From Case

SAI Gives Promotions To 5 Tokyo Olympics Stars; Announces Grant For Late Ngangom Dingko Singh's Family

Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Dethroned; Jhulan Goswami Rises To Number Two

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Venkatesh Iyer Joins Party, Delhi Capitals In Dire Straits

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Rachael Haynes To Miss Remainder Of Series Due To Hamstring Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Sports

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

‘Stressed’ Women’s Boxing High-Performance Director Raffaele Bergamasco To Fly Back To Italy

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

World Team Chess Championship: Indian Women Beat Spain In Round 2

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

UEFA Abandons Disciplinary Case Against Super League Rebels

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

David Warner All Set For Bitter Split With Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL?

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement