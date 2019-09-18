﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Raheem Sterling Can Succeed Lionel Messi As World's Best Player: Xavi

Raheem Sterling Can Succeed Lionel Messi As World's Best Player: Xavi

England and Manchester City play-maker Raheem Sterling is more advanced as a player than Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah, according to Xavi

Omnisport 18 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Raheem Sterling Can Succeed Lionel Messi As World's Best Player: Xavi
Manchester City Raheem Sterling attends a training session ahead of the Group C Champions League soccer match between Manchester City and FC Shakhtar Donetsk in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
AP Photo
Raheem Sterling Can Succeed Lionel Messi As World's Best Player: Xavi
outlookindia.com
2019-09-18T14:49:37+0530

Barcelona great Xavi believes Raheem Sterling is on course to emerge as the world's best player when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo leave centre stage.

Manchester City star Sterling has started the new season in scintillating fashion, scoring eight times for club and country.

His goal return and overall effectiveness has markedly improved with Pep Guardiola's guidance and the 24-year-old is now one of the first players chosen for the Premier League champions.

Sterling won Europe's Golden Boy award in 2014 - given to the continent's brightest young talent - and Xavi thinks the England international is on course to replace Messi and Ronaldo at the front of the queue for further honours.

Xavi told The Mirror: "Messi is the best ever for me, and even though they're both still playing at a very high level, there will come the day not so long away when somebody else must step into those shoes.

"You look at young players who can be crowned the future best in the world and you still think of Neymar, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Mohamed] Salah and of course Sterling. I look at the moment and Sterling is winning that race.

"He's always been a good player, a dangerous player, but under Pep he [has] become one of the best in the world.

"I know how Pep works - he would have worked closely with him since his arrival - where he needs to improve and what he needed to work on.

"We're now seeing the results of that. He's still young and can be the world's best."

Barca captain Messi, 32, and Juventus forward Ronaldo, 34, have dominated the game's top awards for the past decade, winning the Ballon d'Or five times apiece since 2008.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Lionel Messi Raheem Sterling Neymar Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Mohamed Salah Football Manchester City Sports
Next Story : Midfield Pivot Sahal Abdul Samad Wants To Become 'Indian Messi'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters