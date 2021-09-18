Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports Racism In Serie A: AC Milan File Complaint Over Racist Chants From Lazio Fans

Racism In Serie A: AC Milan File Complaint Over Racist Chants From Lazio Fans

Tiemoue Bakayoko said he and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters.

Racism In Serie A: AC Milan File Complaint Over Racist Chants From Lazio Fans
AC Milan players celebrate after beating Lazio in their Serie A match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. | Spada/LaPresse via AP

Trending

Racism In Serie A: AC Milan File Complaint Over Racist Chants From Lazio Fans
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T10:13:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 10:13 am

AC Milan filed a complaint with the Italian Soccer Federation's prosecutor's office over racist chants from Lazio fans during last weekend's win over the Roman club. (More Football News)

Tiémoué Bakayoko said he and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters.

“To some Lazio fans and their racist cries towards to me and my brother (Kessie). We are strong and proud of our skin color. I have my all confidence in our club to identify them,” Bakayoko wrote on Instagram after the game.

Lazio has been hit with numerous stadium bans and fines for fan racism.

“It is our moral duty to report any form of discrimination involving our club,” Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis said.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

“We want to once again confirm our commitment to avoid such attitudes in the future, by collaborating with other clubs and institutions to achieve a common goal. Football must be united in protecting our players in a decisive and uncompromising way.

“Intolerance is not a problem created by football, but it is undoubtedly reflected in football. For this reason, we will continue in our effort to bring about change through football and we are going to launch other initiatives in the coming days,” Gazidis added.

Milan beat Lazio 2-0 on Sunday to extend its perfect start to Serie A.

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri was shown a red card after the final whistle as several players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lucas Leiva, got into a shoving match.

Sarri was then suspended for two matches.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Football Serie A Racism Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Can Sprinter Dutee Chand Ever Win An Olympic Medal? Anju Bobby George Talks About Her Chances

Can Sprinter Dutee Chand Ever Win An Olympic Medal? Anju Bobby George Talks About Her Chances

Biennial Football World Cup: Germany, Portugal Against FIFA's Plans

Pele 'Recovering Well' After Surgery: Daughter

Ravi Shastri Has 'Absolutely No Regrets About The Book Launch', Says No One Got COVID From The Event

National Athletics Championships: Parul Chaudhary Completes Double With Personal Best In Steeplechase

Mizoram U-19 Cricket Team Head Coach Murtaza Lodhgar Dies Of Heart Attack In Vizag

Davis Cup: India Lose Both Singles Matches, Trail 0-2 Against Finland

After Abandoning Tour, New Zealand Cricket Team To Fly Out Of Pakistan Today: PCB

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return

Ravi Shastri To Step Down As India Coach After T20 World Cup; Anil Kumble Likely To Return

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Durand Cup 2021: FC Goa Blank Jamshedpur 5-0 To Finish Top Of Group B

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Defends His Rallying Cry For 'More Fans'

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Defends His Rallying Cry For 'More Fans'

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

National Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa Enters Last-16, Gaurav Bidhuri Bows Out

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement