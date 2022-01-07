Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Quinton De Kock And Wife Sasha Welcome Their First Child, Name Baby Girl Kiara

Quinton de Kock took a shock retirement from Tests after South Africa lost to India at Centurion. While the wicketkeeper will not be seen in whites anymore, his newborn has certainly brought luck as Proteas beat India in the second Test.

Quinton De Kock And Wife Sasha Welcome Their First Child, Name Baby Girl Kiara
South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock poses with his newborn daughter Kiara and wife Sasha. | Instagram (@qdk_12)

Trending

Quinton De Kock And Wife Sasha Welcome Their First Child, Name Baby Girl Kiara
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T11:14:02+05:30
Aditya Kumar
Aditya Kumar

Aditya Kumar

More stories from Aditya Kumar
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 11:14 am

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and his wife Sasha welcomed their first child on Thursday. The wicketkeeper, who took a shock retirement from Tests recently, shared the news on social media with a heartfelt post that included a series of pictures wherein de Kock could be seen with his wife and the newborn daughter. The couple named the baby ‘Kiara’. (More Cricket News) 

“How’s it my name is Kiara !!” said de Kock while sharing the lovely pictures on social media and tagging his better half in it. The post, in no time, went viral, attracting immense love from the followers of de Kock and his well-wishers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Quinton De Kock (@qdk_12)

De Kock's former teammate Dale Steyn also congratulated the couple by commenting, "Welcome Kiara! Well done mom and dad!"

Meanwhile, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, for whom de Kock used to play, reposted one of the pictures de Kock shared and wrote: “Heartiest congratulations to Quinton and Sasha for the birth of their daughter Kiara. Best wishes from #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @QuinnyDeKock69.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

It is worth noting that 29-year-old Quinton de Kock dramatically quit Test cricket after India won the first Test at Centurion in December last year. While for everyone, the sudden retirement of the southpaw from the longest format of the game was a shocker, de Kock revealed that he came to the decision after giving it a long thought.

“This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that,” de Kock said in an official statement.

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives,” he had added.

While de Kock called time on his career and left South Africa in middle of an important series, his baby girl certainly brought luck to his national cricket team as on Thursday, the side defeated India for the very first time in Johannesburg.

Skipper Dean Elgar’s gritty 96 not out helped the Proteas bag the second Test against India by 7 wickets and level the three-match Test series 1-1 with a match to go.

Tags

Aditya Kumar Quinton de Kock New Delhi Cricket South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Bank On Kylian Mbappe For Goals Against Lyon

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Rout Rayo Majadahonda 5-0 To Ease Into Round Of 16

Serie A: Jose Mourinho Left Fuming As Roma Errors Hand AC Milan 3-1 Victory At San Siro

SA Vs IND: Five Reasons Why India Failed To Protect Their Unbeaten Streak Against South Africa At Wanderers

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow Lift England (173/6) After Batting Collapse

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Survive NorthEast United Scare, Move To Third

Bayern Munich Struggle To Field Competitive Team As COVID-hit Bundesliga Resumes

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: KL Rahul Hints At Virat Kohli's Return, Says Skipper 'Should Be Fine'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Manchester City's FA Cup Match

Pep Guardiola Tests Positive For COVID-19, To Miss Manchester City's FA Cup Match

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1

Neeraj Chopra Turns Angel Investor, Olympic Gold Medallist Bets Undisclosed Sum

Neeraj Chopra Turns Angel Investor, Olympic Gold Medallist Bets Undisclosed Sum

ISL 2021-22: Sandesh Jhingan Rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan After Leaving Croatian Side HNK Sibenik

ISL 2021-22: Sandesh Jhingan Rejoins ATK Mohun Bagan After Leaving Croatian Side HNK Sibenik

Read More from Outlook

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

Suresh Menon / Over the past two years, Covid rendered spectator sports—that symbol of civilisational normality—into a battleground of perception

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement