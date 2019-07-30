PV Sindhu Withdraws From Thailand Open Badminton Tournament

Top Indian shuttler P V Sindhu has withdrawn from the Thailand Open but compatriot Saina Nehwal will return to the circuit in the BWF Super 500 event here after missing out back-to-back tournaments.

Sindhu, who reached the final in Indonesia Open but lost in the Japan Open quarterfinals last week, will not take the court in the Thailand Open main draw, which begins on Wednesday.

She had lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in both the previous tournaments. The reasons for her withdrawal from the event here are not clear yet.

ALSO READ: Indian Shuttler Sourabh Verma In Second Round Of Thailand Open Qualifiers

Saina, seeded seventh, will open her women's singles campaign against a qualifier on Wednesday.

She was forced to withdraw from both the Indonesia and Japan Open on medical grounds