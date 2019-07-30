﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  PV Sindhu Withdraws From Thailand Open Badminton Tournament

PV Sindhu Withdraws From Thailand Open Badminton Tournament

India's badminton PV Sindhu has withdrawn from Thailand Open, with Saina Nehwal set to make her comeback.

PTI 30 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
PV Sindhu Withdraws From Thailand Open Badminton Tournament
PV Sindhu, who reached the final in Indonesia Open but lost in the Japan Open quarterfinals last week, will not take the court in the Thailand Open main draw, which begins on Wednesday.
AP
PV Sindhu Withdraws From Thailand Open Badminton Tournament
outlookindia.com
2019-07-30T12:46:54+0530

Top Indian shuttler P V Sindhu has withdrawn from the Thailand Open but compatriot Saina Nehwal will return to the circuit in the BWF Super 500 event here after missing out back-to-back tournaments.

Sindhu, who reached the final in Indonesia Open but lost in the Japan Open quarterfinals last week, will not take the court in the Thailand Open main draw, which begins on Wednesday.

She had lost to Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in both the previous tournaments. The reasons for her withdrawal from the event here are not clear yet.

ALSO READ: Indian Shuttler Sourabh Verma In Second Round Of Thailand Open Qualifiers

Saina, seeded seventh, will open her women's singles campaign against a qualifier on Wednesday.

She was forced to withdraw from both the Indonesia and Japan Open on medical grounds

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI P.V. Sindhu Saina Nehwal Badminton Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Moves Triple Talaq Bill In Rajya Sabha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters