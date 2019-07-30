Indian Shuttler Sourabh Verma In Second Round Of Thailand Open Qualifiers

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma notched up a straight-game win but compatriot Ajay Jayaram made an exit in the qualification round of the Thailand Open badminton tournament on July 30, at Bangkok.

Sourabh beat Kantawat Leelavechabutr of Thailand 21-18 21-19 but Jayaram lost to Zhou Ze Qi of China 16-21 13-21 in the opening round matches of the qualifiers.

Sourabh now meets Zhou for a place in the main draw.

The likes of P V Sindhu, in women's singles, and B Sai Pranneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap, in men's singles, are in the fray in the main draw of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament.