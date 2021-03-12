Punjabi Commentator Calling A Punjabi Player's Goal: Watch Rare Treat For NHL Fans

March 12, 2021
Jujhar Khaira scored a goal during Edmonton Oilers' 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators in NHL and relaying the live-action was Harnarayan Singh. Relive the moment here

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Jujhar Khaira is the third NHL player of Punjabi descent
This will go down as one of the groundbreaking moments in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL) - "a Punjabi commentator calling a Punjabi player's goal". (More Sports News)

During Edmonton Oilers' 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (MST) at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Jujhar Khaira scored from a pass from Devin Shore at 5:57 to make 2-0.

And relaying the action live was the longtime voice of Hockey Night Punjabi, Harnarayan Singh. Here's the moment:

Edmonton have won 11 of 15 so far in the newly-formed North Division (for seven Canadian teams) so far this season. Six of those have come against the Senators. The third and final of their three-game series will end Friday.

While Khaira, a left-wing, is the third NHL player of Punjabi descent, after Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra, Harnarayan has been announcing in Punjabi since 2008 with Hockey Night in Canada's Punjabi edition.

India's Remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers To Be Held In Qatar

