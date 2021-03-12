Punjabi Commentator Calling A Punjabi Player's Goal: Watch Rare Treat For NHL Fans

This will go down as one of the groundbreaking moments in the history of the National Hockey League (NHL) - "a Punjabi commentator calling a Punjabi player's goal". (More Sports News)

During Edmonton Oilers' 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators on Wednesday (MST) at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Jujhar Khaira scored from a pass from Devin Shore at 5:57 to make 2-0.

And relaying the action live was the longtime voice of Hockey Night Punjabi, Harnarayan Singh. Here's the moment:

Things I never thought I'd experience: A punjabi commentator calling a Punjabi player's goal.



What an awesome moment! @IceSinghHNIC https://t.co/QJQfHculRd — Sunny (@Takhar77) March 11, 2021

Edmonton have won 11 of 15 so far in the newly-formed North Division (for seven Canadian teams) so far this season. Six of those have come against the Senators. The third and final of their three-game series will end Friday.

While Khaira, a left-wing, is the third NHL player of Punjabi descent, after Robin Bawa and Manny Malhotra, Harnarayan has been announcing in Punjabi since 2008 with Hockey Night in Canada's Punjabi edition.

