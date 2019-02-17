Pulwama Terror Attack: Pakistan Super League Telecast Suspended In India

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, the official broadcasters of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), DSport have suspended their telecast of the T20 tournament.

In one of the worst-ever terrorist attacks in India, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF convoy on Thursday, killing at least 40 personnel.

More than 2,500 CRPF personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were traveling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed in the Srinagar-Jammu highway around 3.15 pm.

DSport blacked out their broadcast from the fifth game, between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, which was played from 9:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Confirming the blackout, an official of the channel reportedly told a Mumbai-based publication "We've suspended the broadcast."

It's also reported that the channel was to blackout the tournament from Friday itself but due to technical issues it has to wait till the next day.

The fourth season of the PSL, featuring some forty international cricketers, is underway in the United Arab Emirates. The final stage of the league will be played in Pakistan.

PSL is considered Pakistan's version of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will have its twelfth season starting March 23.

Earlier, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) has covered a portrait of former cricketer and current Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at its premises. The portrait is displayed in the restaurant of the CCI, sources said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to isolate Pakistan, India have already started putting together a dossier that will detail the neighbouring country's involvement in the terror attack.

Earlier, India have withdrawn MFN (most favoured nation) status to Pakistan and subsequently raised the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from the neighbouring country, including fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products and mineral ore.