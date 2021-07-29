PSV Eindhoven Advance In Champions League Play-offs After 2-1 Win At Galatasaray

PSV Eindhoven advanced to the Champions League's third qualifying round after beating hosts Galatasaray 2-1 to win the second round tie 7-2 on aggregate. (More football news)



Noni Madueke's deflected shot eight minutes before half-time on Wednesday put PSV ahead on the night and captain Marco van Ginkel extended the lead from a Mario Gotze cross just before the hour-mark.



The visitors were reduced to ten men when Olivier Boscagli picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Mbaye Diagne in the 73rd minute.



Substitute Diagne then volleyed in an eye-catching goal 11 minutes later, but it was a mere consolation for Galatasaray.



PSV will face Danish side Midtjylland in the next round, while Galatasaray dropped into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will meet St Johnstone of Scotland.

