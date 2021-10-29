PSG Vs Lille, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch French Ligue 1 Football Match

Lille Olympique Sporting Club famously pulled off a coup in France last season, snatching the Ligue 1 title from overwhelming favourites, Paris Saint-Germain. But they are now reduced to mere holders, effectively, with an exodus hitting the club. In contrast, PSG are growing strength to strength, or, superstar to superstar. (More Football News)

After guiding Lille to their fourth domestic title, Christophe Galtier left the team and eventually joined rivals Nice. Soon, a host of players also left. Now, the defending champions are struggling -- four wins, three draws and four defeats in ten matches. Jocelyn Gourvennec's men are tenth in the points table. And they visit PSG for a make-or-break clash in Paris.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG, despite the arrival of Lionel Messi and a host of other stars, are struggling to stamp their authority in France. They have won matches, but most of the wins have been scrappy ones.

PSG are top of the table with nine wins in 11 matches. They were stunned at Rennes, then Marseille held the leaders to a goalless draw in their last league match.

Lionel Messi didn't train with the team on the eve of the match due to a muscle issue. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is likely to miss the match due to an ear infection.

Head-to-head

Paris Saint-Germain lead head-to-head record, 23-10 in the last 49 matches. But Lille won the last meeting 1-0.

Match and telecast details:

Match: French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille OSC

Date: October 30 (Saturday)

Time: 12:20 AM IST/ 21:00 PM CEST (October 29, Friday) local

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

TV Channels: VH1, TV5 Monde

Live Streaming: Voot Select, JioTV

Check global broadcasters HERE.

Likely XIs

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi.

Lille: Ivo Grbic; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Tiago Djalo, Reinildo Mandava; Timothy Weah, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David.