Corona
PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Players Unite For Anti-racism Message Before Resumed Champions League Match

The resumed Champions League match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir was preceded by a series of anti-racism messages

Omnisport 09 December 2020
The teams stood mixed around the centre circle with a fresh set of officials, led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, before kick-off and took the knee.
2020-12-10T00:06:53+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players united for anti-racism messages prior to the resumption of their suspended Champions League clash. (More Football News)

On Tuesday, the Group H match was halted after 13 minutes with Basaksehir accusing fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language towards assistant coach Pierre Webo.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with Coltescu, while both sets of players headed down the tunnel after a lengthy delay.

WATCH: PSG Vs BasaksehirMatch Suspended Amid Racism Accusations

UEFA has announced it is investigating the incident.

The game was later suspended and rearranged for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, with players from both teams wearing 'No To Racism' t-shirts during the warm-up.

A banner bearing the same message was displayed in the stadium, while PSG's ultras also put up a sign in the stands that translated as "Support to Mr. Webo ... Proud of the players ... Against racism...Paris united against racism".

The teams stood mixed around the centre circle with a fresh set of officials, led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, before kick-off and took the knee.

