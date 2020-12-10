Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players united for anti-racism messages prior to the resumption of their suspended Champions League clash. (More Football News)
On Tuesday, the Group H match was halted after 13 minutes with Basaksehir accusing fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of using racist language towards assistant coach Pierre Webo.
Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba was seen remonstrating with Coltescu, while both sets of players headed down the tunnel after a lengthy delay.
WATCH: PSG Vs BasaksehirMatch Suspended Amid Racism Accusations
UEFA has announced it is investigating the incident.
The game was later suspended and rearranged for Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, with players from both teams wearing 'No To Racism' t-shirts during the warm-up.
A banner bearing the same message was displayed in the stadium, while PSG's ultras also put up a sign in the stands that translated as "Support to Mr. Webo ... Proud of the players ... Against racism...Paris united against racism".
A message from the @Co_Ultras_Paris— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2020
"Support to Mr. Webo ... Proud of the players ... Against racism
Paris united against racism"#PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/hbKRetXYGE
The teams stood mixed around the centre circle with a fresh set of officials, led by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie, before kick-off and took the knee.
In the warm-up today...— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2020
Players from both teams are wearing "NO TO RACISM" t-shirts. #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/QHlZ6meEJJ
#PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/nRKPcx4KD9— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 9, 2020
