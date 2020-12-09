PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Champions League Match Suspended Amid Shocking Racism Accusations - WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir was delayed on Tuesday amid allegations of racism against the fourth official. (More Football News)

The game was stopped after 13 minutes at Parc des Princes, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes before Basaksehir's players walked down the tunnel. They were followed by PSG's players.

Basaksehir's English Twitter account posting a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been called a racist word by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.

The Turkish side also posted an image on its official Twitter account stating 'No To Racism' soon after the incident, with Galatasaray posting the same graphic in apparent solidarity with their counterparts.

âÂÂÂÂ±ï¸ÂÂÂÂ25' | #PSGIBFK



âÂÂÂÂ¹ï¸ÂÂÂÂ 10 mins break. All players are in the dressing room. https://t.co/vWD9HbXofU — Istanbul Basaksehir ENG (@ibfk2014En) December 8, 2020

Disgraceful scenes at PSG vs Instanbul. Both teams refused to start the match after accusations of racism towards the 4th official.

Play will resume shortly, after the referees have been replaced.

The referee was heard calling Demba Ba a n***er via the pitch side microphones. pic.twitter.com/bBVf03UXF3 — BallerAFC (On loan at Nottingham Forest) (@BallerAFC_) December 8, 2020

Demba Ba responding to a comment from the fourth official in PSG vs Basaksehir. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³

pic.twitter.com/YtryyFdn2i — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) December 8, 2020

Here's the moment when Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain players left the pitch after the fourth official allegedly pointed a racist slur at an Istanbul Basaksehir coach.



The proper response. Kick it out. #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/jHVWBsWkOo — London's Finest (@LondonsFinestQU) December 8, 2020

Reports in Paris suggested the match was set to resume at 22:00 CET without Coltescu on the sideline.

NO TO RACISM | #Respect pic.twitter.com/Ic1BzfANoi — Ä°stanbul BaÅÂÂÂÂÂakÅÂÂÂÂÂehir (@ibfk2014) December 8, 2020 UEFA issued a statement to say a resumption had been agreed on the condition Coltescu was stood down. "Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official," the statement read “"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine