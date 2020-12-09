December 09, 2020
Corona
PSG Vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Champions League Match Suspended Amid Shocking Racism Accusations - WATCH

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players walked off after alleged racism by match official in the UEFA Champions League match

Omnisport 09 December 2020
Basaksehir's English Twitter account posting a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been called a racist word by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu.
2020-12-09T03:01:26+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir was delayed on Tuesday amid allegations of racism against the fourth official. (More Football News)

The game was stopped after 13 minutes at Parc des Princes, with both sets of players gathering on the sidelines for more than 10 minutes before Basaksehir's players walked down the tunnel. They were followed by PSG's players.

Basaksehir's English Twitter account posting a message saying the club's assistant coach, Pierre Webo, had been called a racist word by fourth official Sebastian Coltescu. 

The Turkish side also posted an image on its official Twitter account stating 'No To Racism' soon after the incident, with Galatasaray posting the same graphic in apparent solidarity with their counterparts.

Reports in Paris suggested the match was set to resume at 22:00 CET without Coltescu on the sideline.

UEFA issued a statement to say a resumption had been agreed on the condition Coltescu was stood down.

"Following an alleged incident involving the fourth official, the match was temporarily suspended. After consultation with both teams, it was agreed that the match would restart with a different fourth official," the statement read

“"UEFA will thoroughly investigate the matter and further communication will be made in due course."

