PSG Vs Barcelona: Neymar Ruled Out Of Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury against Caen in the Coupe de France on February 10.

Having missed the thumping 4-1 first-leg victory at Camp Nou, Neymar had been hoping to return for the visit of his old club to the French capital, even if he was likely to be a substitute.

However, PSG issued an update on Tuesday to confirm the Brazil international remains out of action as he continues individual recovery work.

Left-back Juan Bernat is also still sidelined due to a knee injury, while striker Moise Kean is isolating after returning a positive coronavirus test last week.

Training ahead of Paris Saint-Germain - FC Barcelona https://t.co/ZHXEA07D1I — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 9, 2021

Neymar has managed 13 goals and four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, another season in which a succession of injury problems have limited his involvement.

The forward left Barca for PSG in 2017 for a world-record €222million fee and was heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou two years later after struggling to settle in France.

However, Neymar is now expected to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, with sporting director Leonardo confirming last month that talks over an extension were "on the right track".

Leo Messi: "He can be whatever he wants to be – everything is open for him. He has everything."



Cristiano Ronaldo: "I like Neymar a lot. He is a bit like me."



How brilliant is Neymar?#UCL | #HBD | @neymarjr — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 5, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine