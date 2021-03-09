March 09, 2021
Corona
PSG Vs Barcelona: Neymar Ruled Out Of Champions League Clash

Having hoped to be fit enough to be back in the squad, Neymar will be forced to sit out the visit to Paris of old club Barcelona

Omnisport 09 March 2021
Neymar
File Photo
2021-03-09T16:34:53+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury against Caen in the Coupe de France on February 10.

Having missed the thumping 4-1 first-leg victory at Camp Nou, Neymar had been hoping to return for the visit of his old club to the French capital, even if he was likely to be a substitute.

However, PSG issued an update on Tuesday to confirm the Brazil international remains out of action as he continues individual recovery work.

Left-back Juan Bernat is also still sidelined due to a knee injury, while striker Moise Kean is isolating after returning a positive coronavirus test last week.

Neymar has managed 13 goals and four assists in 18 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, another season in which a succession of injury problems have limited his involvement.

The forward left Barca for PSG in 2017 for a world-record €222million fee and was heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou two years later after struggling to settle in France.

However, Neymar is now expected to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, with sporting director Leonardo confirming last month that talks over an extension were "on the right track".

