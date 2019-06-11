﻿
Brazil Star Neymar Wants Alleged Fraud And Corruption Trial To Be Held In Barcelona

The lawyer of Neymar and his father has asked for the trial to be held in Barcelona since some of the allegations were committed in that city.

IANS 11 June 2019
Brazil Star Neymar Wants Alleged Fraud And Corruption Trial To Be Held In Barcelona
The trial is regarding Neymar's transfer from Santos to Barcelona.
Brazil Star Neymar Wants Alleged Fraud And Corruption Trial To Be Held In Barcelona
Brazil forward Neymar Jr. and his parents on Monday requested that his trial for alleged fraud and corruption over his 2013 Santos-Barcelona transfer deal be moved to the Spanish city.

Lawyers for Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, former Santos President Sandro Rosell, and the 27-year-old player's family company have joined the call made during a hearing at Spain's National Court, reports Efe news.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the request, believing the National Court had the competency to decide on the case as there were Spanish defendants and part of the investigated criminal acts were committed abroad, specifically in Brazil.

ALSO READ: Neymar's Woes Get Compounded, Out Copa America After Tearing Ankle Ligament

The Prosecutor's Office requested two years in prison and a 10 million euro fine for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, and five years in prison for Rosell, who was recently cleared of money laundering charges.

Additionally, it sought a two-year jail sentence for Neymar's father and a year for his mother over corruption allegations, as well as a fine of 1.4 million euro for Neymar.

ALSO READ: Brazil Superstar Neymar Accused Of Raping Woman, Footballer's Father Cries Foul

The prosecutor also demanded an 8.4 million euro fine for Barcelona FC, and 7 million euro penalty for Santos.

The lawyer of Neymar and his father has asked for the trial to be held in Barcelona since some of the allegations were committed in that city.

