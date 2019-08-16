Prithviraj Tondaiman Best Placed Indian After Day One of Lahti ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot a 47 competing in the day one qualifier of the Men’s Trap event, to be the best-placed Indian at sixth, as the fourth and final stage of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun got underway in Lahti, Finland, on Thursday.

The competition schedule has five finals over the next one week, which will see the distribution of eight Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places.

Prithviraj had rounds of 22 and 25 to position into that sixth and final qualifying spot with three more qualifying rounds to go before the finals slated for Saturday.

ALSO READ: We Want India At 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games: UK Govt On Ongoing Shooting Row

Kynan Chenai shot 45 to lie 43rdwhile Manavjit Singh Sandhu did not finish the competition. Malta’s William Chetcuti was leading the field with a score of 48.

In the Women’s Trap, Shagun Chowdhary shot 44 over two rounds to lie 11thwhile Seema Tomar shot 40 to be in 35thspot. Manisha Keer was down in 54thwith a score of 36. The Women’s Trap Final is slated for Friday.

(SPORTSCOMM)