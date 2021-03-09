March 09, 2021
Pressure Is On Liverpool - RB Leipzig's Angelino Ahead Of Champions League Showdown

Angelino is bullish Leipzig can overturn their Champions League first-leg deficit and knock out Liverpool

Omnisport 09 March 2021
Leipzig full-back Angelino insists the pressure is on Liverpool and believes the German side can still win their Champions League last-16 tie. (More Football News)

Liverpool won the first leg 2-0 in Budapest three weeks ago, with the second leg to be played on Wednesday in the Hungarian capital again.

The first leg was tighter than the scoreline suggested with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane pouncing to score early second-half goals.

That combined with the Reds' recent domestic struggles will offer Leipzig confidence they can turn around the tie.

"I would say the pressure is more on them than us. We’re the underdogs," ex-Manchester City man Angelino said.

"If we don’t make big mistakes and put our chances away, we can turn the situation around. There are still 90 minutes to go.”

He added: "It was tough after the first game, because I think we played a really good match.

"We got in behind their fullbacks a few times. We got to put some pressure on them, but we didn’t put our chances away.

"Then we gave them two mistakes and a team like Liverpool, with the quality they have, they kill you if you give them just a little bit."

Liverpool have lost six of their past eight matches in all competitions, while Leipzig have surged in the Bundesliga to be within two points of leaders Bayern.

The Red Bulls have won eight of their past nine matches in all competitions, with their only blemish being the Liverpool defeat.

