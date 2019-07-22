﻿
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulate Indian Sprinter Hima Das

After winning five gold medals in three weeks, Indian sprinter Hima Das has been churning quite some attention. Now even, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have lavished praises on the 19-year-old.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 July 2019
The Assam native recently won the gold in 400m at the Czech Republic, clocking 52.09 seconds.
Hima Das has been hogging the limelight for quite sometime. The Indian sprinter registered five gold medals in three weeks, and has been on the receiving end of endless praises. Now even, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have taken to Twitter to lavish some good words on her.

"Three weeks, five gold medals! You're incredible @HimaDas8 Keep sprinting, keep shining -- and may this success set the pace for glory at the 2020 Olympic Games #PresidentKovind," the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister tweeted, "India is very proud of @HimaDas8's phenomenal achievements over the last few days. Everyone is absolutely delighted that she has brought home five medals in various tournaments. Congratulations to her and best wishes for her future endeavours."

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Hima Das As An Inspiration For Youth; Others Give Teen Sensation Fitting Titles

The Assam native recently won the gold in 400m at the Czech Republic, clocking 52.09 seconds. Earlier, she had also won gold at 200m in Tabor Athletic Meet. Meanwhile, she also notched three gold medals at different events in Klado Athletic Meet and Kunto Athletics.

(ANI Inputs)

