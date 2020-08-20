Premier League Fixtures: Manchester United Face Huge Early Challenges

Manchester United have a string of crucial early fixtures in their bid to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2020-21. (More Football News)
Despite a strong finish seeing them end up in third place, United were still a painful 30 points adrift of rivals and champions Liverpool last season.
If they are to bridge that gap, the early weeks of the new campaign will be pivotal after initial fixtures against Burnley (a match for which the final date is to be confirmed), Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion.
United are at home to Tottenham, managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho, in what is scheduled to be their fourth game of the season on October 3.
Two weeks later, United have a brutal three-match spell where they have home games against Chelsea and Arsenal followed by a trip to Everton, meaning they will have been significantly tested in the opening eight games.
Old Trafford will be the venue for the first Manchester derby on December 12, a week before they renew their rivalry with promoted Leeds United, with the return match against Pep Guardiola's City on March 6.
United face Liverpool at Anfield on January 16 before they host the Reds towards the end of the season on May 1, by which point they will hope to still be in the running.
Manchester United’s fixtures in full:
TBC - Burnley v Manchester United (Postponed game from September 12)
September 19 - Manchester United v Crystal Palace
September 26 - Brighton v Manchester United
October 3 - Manchester United v Tottenham
October 17 - Newcastle United v Manchester United
October 24 - Manchester United v Chelsea
October 31 - Manchester United v Arsenal
November 7 - Everton v Manchester United
November 21 - Manchester United v West Brom
November 28 - Southampton v Manchester United
December 5 - West Ham v Manchester United
December 12 - Manchester United v Manchester City
December 15 - Sheffield United v Manchester United
December 19 - Manchester United v Leeds United
December 26 - Leicester City v Manchester United
December 28 - Manchester United v Wolves
January 2 - Manchester United v Aston Villa
January 12 - Fulham v Manchester United
January 16 - Liverpool v Manchester United
January 26 - Manchester United v Sheffield United
January 30 - Arsenal v Manchester United
February 2 - Manchester United v Southampton
February 6 - Manchester United v Everton
February 13 - West Brom v Manchester United
February 20 - Manchester United v Newcastle United
February 27 - Chelsea v Manchester United
March 6 - Manchester City v Manchester United
March 13 - Manchester United v West Ham
March 20 - Crystal Palace v Manchester United
April 3 - Manchester United v Brighton
April 10 - Tottenham v Manchester United
April 17 - Manchester United v Burnley
April 24 - Leeds United v Manchester United
May 1 - Manchester United v Liverpool
May 8 - Aston Villa v Manchester United
May 11 - Manchester United v Leicester City
May 15 - Manchester United v Fulham
May 23 - Wolves v Manchester United
