August 20, 2020
Corona
Premier League Fixtures: Everton First Up For Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will host Everton on the Premier League's opening weekend before going to Southampton

Omnisport 20 August 2020
Jose Mourinho and Son Heung-min
File Photo
2020-08-20T18:28:47+05:30

Jose Mourinho will welcome a fellow former Real Madrid coach to north London on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season as Tottenham host Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. (More Football News)

Spurs finished sixth last season and will expect to make a more consistent challenge for Champions League qualification this time round.

Mourinho will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 3 while there will also be a reunion on November 28 when Spurs visit another of the Portuguese's former clubs, Chelsea.

That clash at Stamford Bridge precedes a home game with derby rivals Arsenal on December 5 with the return fixture against the Gunners coming on March 13.

Tottenham complete their campaign at Leicester City on May 23.

Tottenham's fixtures in full:
September 12 - Tottenham v Everton
September 19 - Southampton v Tottenham
September 26 - Tottenham v Newcastle United
October 3 - Manchester United v Tottenham
October 17 - Tottenham v West Ham
October 24 - Burnley v Tottenham
October 31 - Tottenham v Brighton
November 7 - West Brom v Tottenham
November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City
November 28 - Chelsea v Tottenham
December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal
December 12 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham
December 16 - Liverpool v Tottenham
December 19 - Tottenham v Leicester City
December 26 - Wolves v Tottenham
December 28 - Tottenham v Fulham
January 2 - Tottenham v Leeds United
January 12 - Aston Villa v Tottenham
January 16 - Sheffield United v Tottenham
January 27 - Tottenham v Liverpool
January 30 - Brighton v Tottenham
February 3 - Tottenham v Chelsea
February 6 - Tottenham v West Brom
February 13 - Manchester City v Tottenham
February 20 - West Ham v Tottenham
February 27 - Tottenham v Burnley
March 6 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace
March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham
March 20 - Tottenham v Southampton
April 3 - Newcastle United v Tottenham
April 10 - Tottenham v Manchester United
April 17 - Everton v Tottenham
April 24 - Fulham v Tottenham
May 1 - Tottenham v Sheffield United
May 8 - Leeds United v Tottenham
May 12 - Tottenham v Wolves
May 15 - Tottenham v Aston Villa
May 23 - Leicester City v Tottenham

Premier League fixtures: Mid-season Tests Could Determine Manchster City's Title Fate

