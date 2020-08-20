Premier League Fixtures: Everton First Up For Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Jose Mourinho will welcome a fellow former Real Madrid coach to north London on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season as Tottenham host Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. (More Football News)
Spurs finished sixth last season and will expect to make a more consistent challenge for Champions League qualification this time round.
Mourinho will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 3 while there will also be a reunion on November 28 when Spurs visit another of the Portuguese's former clubs, Chelsea.
That clash at Stamford Bridge precedes a home game with derby rivals Arsenal on December 5 with the return fixture against the Gunners coming on March 13.
Tottenham complete their campaign at Leicester City on May 23.
Our 2020/21 @premierleague fixtures have arrived! #PLFixtures #COYS pic.twitter.com/47OfXDPAo3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 20, 2020
Tottenham's fixtures in full:
September 12 - Tottenham v Everton
September 19 - Southampton v Tottenham
September 26 - Tottenham v Newcastle United
October 3 - Manchester United v Tottenham
October 17 - Tottenham v West Ham
October 24 - Burnley v Tottenham
October 31 - Tottenham v Brighton
November 7 - West Brom v Tottenham
November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City
November 28 - Chelsea v Tottenham
December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal
December 12 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham
December 16 - Liverpool v Tottenham
December 19 - Tottenham v Leicester City
December 26 - Wolves v Tottenham
December 28 - Tottenham v Fulham
January 2 - Tottenham v Leeds United
January 12 - Aston Villa v Tottenham
January 16 - Sheffield United v Tottenham
January 27 - Tottenham v Liverpool
January 30 - Brighton v Tottenham
February 3 - Tottenham v Chelsea
February 6 - Tottenham v West Brom
February 13 - Manchester City v Tottenham
February 20 - West Ham v Tottenham
February 27 - Tottenham v Burnley
March 6 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace
March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham
March 20 - Tottenham v Southampton
April 3 - Newcastle United v Tottenham
April 10 - Tottenham v Manchester United
April 17 - Everton v Tottenham
April 24 - Fulham v Tottenham
May 1 - Tottenham v Sheffield United
May 8 - Leeds United v Tottenham
May 12 - Tottenham v Wolves
May 15 - Tottenham v Aston Villa
May 23 - Leicester City v Tottenham
