Premier League Fixtures: Everton First Up For Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Jose Mourinho will welcome a fellow former Real Madrid coach to north London on the opening day of the 2020-21 Premier League season as Tottenham host Carlo Ancelotti's Everton. (More Football News)

Spurs finished sixth last season and will expect to make a more consistent challenge for Champions League qualification this time round.

Mourinho will return to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 3 while there will also be a reunion on November 28 when Spurs visit another of the Portuguese's former clubs, Chelsea.

That clash at Stamford Bridge precedes a home game with derby rivals Arsenal on December 5 with the return fixture against the Gunners coming on March 13.

Tottenham complete their campaign at Leicester City on May 23.

Tottenham's fixtures in full:

September 12 - Tottenham v Everton

September 19 - Southampton v Tottenham

September 26 - Tottenham v Newcastle United

October 3 - Manchester United v Tottenham

October 17 - Tottenham v West Ham

October 24 - Burnley v Tottenham

October 31 - Tottenham v Brighton

November 7 - West Brom v Tottenham

November 21 - Tottenham v Manchester City

November 28 - Chelsea v Tottenham

December 5 - Tottenham v Arsenal

December 12 - Crystal Palace v Tottenham

December 16 - Liverpool v Tottenham

December 19 - Tottenham v Leicester City

December 26 - Wolves v Tottenham

December 28 - Tottenham v Fulham

January 2 - Tottenham v Leeds United

January 12 - Aston Villa v Tottenham

January 16 - Sheffield United v Tottenham

January 27 - Tottenham v Liverpool

January 30 - Brighton v Tottenham

February 3 - Tottenham v Chelsea

February 6 - Tottenham v West Brom

February 13 - Manchester City v Tottenham

February 20 - West Ham v Tottenham

February 27 - Tottenham v Burnley

March 6 - Tottenham v Crystal Palace

March 13 - Arsenal v Tottenham

March 20 - Tottenham v Southampton

April 3 - Newcastle United v Tottenham

April 10 - Tottenham v Manchester United

April 17 - Everton v Tottenham

April 24 - Fulham v Tottenham

May 1 - Tottenham v Sheffield United

May 8 - Leeds United v Tottenham

May 12 - Tottenham v Wolves

May 15 - Tottenham v Aston Villa

May 23 - Leicester City v Tottenham