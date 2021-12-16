Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Watford Vs Burnley Encounter Called Off Due To Covid Outbreak

The Watford vs Burnley encounter became the third Premier League 2021-22 game to be affected by the coronavirus in four days. According to Premier League, Watford have insufficient first-team players to fulfill the match.

Premier League 2021-22: Watford Vs Burnley Encounter Called Off Due To Covid Outbreak
The decision to call of Watford vs Burnley Premier League 2021-22 clash was taken following guidance from medical advisers. | Twitter (Watford)

Trending

Premier League 2021-22: Watford Vs Burnley Encounter Called Off Due To Covid Outbreak
outlookindia.com
2021-12-16T11:13:49+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:13 am

A coronavirus outbreak at Watford led to its game at Burnley being called off less than three hours before kickoff, becoming the third Premier League 2021-22 postponement in four days. (More Football News)

“The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford's squad," the Premier League said on Wednesday. “As a result, the club has an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfill the match.”

But Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his disappointment that Leicester’s request for Thursday’s game against Tottenham to be postponed was rejected by the Premier League. Leicester will be without nine players due to coronavirus-related issues and injuries.

“Unfortunately for us we weren't granted dispensation, which is disappointing because as a team and a club we have always wanted to support all the measures, but when we need a little support with the extreme situation we find ourselves in we weren't able to get it,” Rodgers said.

“There was a big doubt for the game against Newcastle, but for the greater good of the game and for the supporters it went ahead. But since then we have picked up more injuries.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“They are not COVID-related injuries, but they are because players are picking up injuries because we can't rotate the team and the squad because of the number of players we already have out.”

Tottenham requested the game be postponed in order to play its Europa Conference League game with Rennes that was called off last week due to the London club’s coronavirus cases.
That also led to the postponement of the Spurs’ league game against Brighton last weekend.

Manchester United's away game at Brentford on Tuesday was called off, too, following an outbreak at United.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) London Football Watford English Premier League (EPL) Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur COVID 19 Coronavirus Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

SAFF Under-19 Women’s Championship: Priyangka Devi Brace Hands India Victory Over Bhutan

West Indies Tour Of Pakistan In Jeopardy After Five More Test Positive For Coronavirus

Ashes 2021-22: Pat Cummins To Miss Adelaide Test For Coming In Contact With Covid Positive Person

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test: Australia (45/1) At Dinner Break After Suffering Stuart Broad Blow

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Snap Chennaiyin's Unbeaten Run, Consolidate Top Position

Lewis Hamilton Receives Knighthood Days After Losing F1 Title To Max Verstappen

Italy Vs Argentina: European, South American Champions To Play In 'Finalissima'

Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Where To See IND Vs PAK Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC Clash In Crunch Match

ISL 2021-22: Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC Clash In Crunch Match

South Africa Cricket Racism Report Names AB De Villiers, Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith

South Africa Cricket Racism Report Names AB De Villiers, Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith

Neeraj Chopra 'A Very Strong Element' In India's Athletics Profile: Sebastian Coe

Neeraj Chopra 'A Very Strong Element' In India's Athletics Profile: Sebastian Coe

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir FC Beat Sreenidi Deccan In Thriller To Defend Title

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir FC Beat Sreenidi Deccan In Thriller To Defend Title

Read More from Outlook

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Cricket Controversy Unlimited: Virat Kohli Junks Sourav Ganguly's Captaincy Narrative

Jayanta Oinam / India Test captain Virat Kohli contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claim that the cricket board had requested him not to step down as the captain of the T20 team.

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Only 15% Crypto Investors In India Are Women, Situation No Different Globally

Harsh Kumar / Women investors in India are gradually taking to cryptocurrencies but the number is considerably low as high volatility is a big deterrent for investors who prefer stability.

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Live: Australia Reach 45/1 At Dinner Break

Koushik Paul / Australia have never lost a pink-ball Test and England look for redemption after losing the first Test in Brisbane. Get here live cricket scores of AUS v ENG second Test.

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Where Comedy Is Not A Relief, But A Constant Build-Up Of Tension

Kushal Poddar / Stand-up comedians, ‘two-nation theory’ and other stories that failed to tickle our funny bones

Advertisement