Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
Premier League 2021-22, Watford vs Chelsea: Hakim Ziyech Helps Blues Keep Top Spot With 2-1 Win Vs Watford

The Watford vs Chelsea Premier League 2021-22 clash had to be stopped for 32 minutes after a spectator reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half. Chelsea are a point ahead of Manchester City.

Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring against Watford during their Premier League 2021-22 game on Wednesday. | AP

2021-12-02T10:01:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 10:01 am

Chelsea stayed top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Watford on Wednesday in a match that was halted for 32 minutes in the first half after a spectator suffered cardiac arrest. (More Football News)

Substitute Hakim Ziyech grabbed the winner for the leaders in the 72nd minute, converting a cross from Mason Mount — the England midfielder who had put Chelsea in front in the 29th.

By then, the teams had been taken off by the referee because of the medical emergency in the stands that happened after about 13 minutes. The incident happened on the side of the field where Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was stationed and he appeared to alert the referee and the medical staff on the touchline.

The spectator was stabilized and taken away on a stretcher to applause from the crowd.

Emmanuel Dennis equalized for Watford in the 43rd after Ruben Loftus-Cheek — one of a number of fringe players handed a start by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel because of injuries — was dispossessed in the center circle by Moussa Sissoko, who drove forward and set up his teammate to score.

Chelsea remained a point ahead of Manchester City and two clear of Liverpool on a night when all three teams won. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said his weakened team was “lucky” to come away with all three points.

“That’s not us. We were absolutely not ready today for this match,” said Tuchel, who was without Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic because of injury while Timo Werner and Jorginho started on the bench because they needed a rest.

“I missed maybe to find the right approach to make my team ready. We had the break due to very sad circumstances – hopefully the person is better — but even this break after the first (13) minutes did not change our approach. We did not cope with the pressure, with the first ball, second ball.”

Tuchel said all his team did was “hang in there.” “I see this totally as an exception from the rule,” he said. “I will not insist too long on this match because it’s so unusual for us to play like this.”

Tuchel said he was concerned about an injury sustained by defender Trevoh Chalobah in the second half. “The doctor was on the pitch 20 times today it felt like,” he said. “It’s a big loss, Trev. I’m a bit worried.”

