Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Player Flattens Coach: Watch The Craziest Thing You'll See Today Feat. David Abraham In Germany - VIDEO

Player Flattens Coach: Watch The Craziest Thing You'll See Today Feat. David Abraham In Germany - VIDEO

During a Bundesliga match, Frankfurt captain David Abraham knocked Freiburg coach Christian Streich down with a nasty shoulder tackle

Outlook Web Bureau 11 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Player Flattens Coach: Watch The Craziest Thing You'll See Today Feat. David Abraham In Germany - VIDEO
Christian Streich on the floor
Courtesy: Twitter
Player Flattens Coach: Watch The Craziest Thing You'll See Today Feat. David Abraham In Germany - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2019-11-11T17:44:38+0530

Football is a contact sport, but flattening opposing coaches is another thing. On Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off for knocking over Freiburg coach Christian Streich during their Bundesliga game. (More Football News)

In the injury time, Streich let the ball go by as Abraham tried to recover. The Frankfurt captain ran into the coach and bundled him over with a shoulder tackle. Freiberg players and staff chased the Argentine, resulting in chaos.

Watch the incident here:

Freiburg assistant coach Florian Bruns was shown a yellow card and Vincenzo Grifo, who had already been substituted, was shown red after VAR picked him up targeting Abraham in the melee.

Freiburg maintained Nils Petersen's 77th-minute lead to win the match 1-0.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Bundesliga Sports
Next Story : Father's Tales: The 'Red & White' Story Of Deepak Chahar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement