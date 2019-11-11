Player Flattens Coach: Watch The Craziest Thing You'll See Today Feat. David Abraham In Germany - VIDEO

Football is a contact sport, but flattening opposing coaches is another thing. On Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off for knocking over Freiburg coach Christian Streich during their Bundesliga game. (More Football News)

In the injury time, Streich let the ball go by as Abraham tried to recover. The Frankfurt captain ran into the coach and bundled him over with a shoulder tackle. Freiberg players and staff chased the Argentine, resulting in chaos.

Watch the incident here:

Have you seen anything like it? ðÂÂÂÂ±



Frankfurt's David Abraham was sent off for barging Freiburg coach Christian Streich, sparking chaos on the touchline ðÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/pqLSB1UdqX — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 11, 2019

This is why David Abraham got sent off for Frankfurt. Shocking. #SCFSGE https://t.co/D5bvYwfnYP — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) November 10, 2019

Freiburg assistant coach Florian Bruns was shown a yellow card and Vincenzo Grifo, who had already been substituted, was shown red after VAR picked him up targeting Abraham in the melee.

Freiburg maintained Nils Petersen's 77th-minute lead to win the match 1-0.