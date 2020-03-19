March 19, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle On Life Support

PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle On Life Support

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, PK Banerjee is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now

PTI 19 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle On Life Support
PK Banerjee.
File Photo
PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle On Life Support
outlookindia.com
2020-03-19T19:54:05+0530

Indian football legend P K Banerjee, who is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia, was once again given blood transfusion but his condition remained critical, hospital said on Thursday. (More Football News)

"Today blood transfusion has been done again. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.

"Team of treating doctors have briefed the family about his condition. The multidisciplinary team of consultants are closely watching his clinical condition and extending all possible support."

A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, Banerjee is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now.

The 83-year-old was hospitalised on February 7.

The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.

Next Story >>

FA Extends 2019-20 Season Indefinitely, No English Premier League Until At Least April 30

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI PK Banerjee Kolkata Football India national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos