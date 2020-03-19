PK Banerjee Remains Very Critical, Continues Battle On Life Support

Indian football legend P K Banerjee, who is suffering from sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia, was once again given blood transfusion but his condition remained critical, hospital said on Thursday. (More Football News)
"Today blood transfusion has been done again. He remains on haemodialysis support and is still in very critical condition," Medica Superspecialty Hospital said in a statement.
"Team of treating doctors have briefed the family about his condition. The multidisciplinary team of consultants are closely watching his clinical condition and extending all possible support."
A two-time Olympian and the only surviving goal-scorer of India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team, Banerjee is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now.
The 83-year-old was hospitalised on February 7.
The Asian Games gold medallist is suffering from Sepsis and multi-organ failure due to pneumonia on a background of Parkinson's disease, dementia and heart ailments.
