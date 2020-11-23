Paul Pogba Could Make Champions League Return, Dean Henderson Happy At Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has denied Dean Henderson wants a move in January and revealed Paul Pogba could return against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday. (More Football News)

It was reported by The Sun at the weekend that goalkeeper Henderson is eager to make another loan switch to give himself every chance of being selected in the England squad for Euro 2020 next year.

Henderson was outstanding for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season but signed a new long-term deal with United after returning to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old has been limited to two EFL Cup appearances and one Champions League outing in Istanbul in the 2019-20 campaign, with David de Gea Solskjaer's first-choice keeper.

Henderson is thought to be set to start when Group H leaders United go in search of revenge against the Turkish champions and Solskjaer says further opportunities will come his way.

He said in a press conference on Monday: "Dean wants to stay at Man United and play for Man United.

"I can't see the logic in [Henderson making] only one more appearance before Christmas. Do you know how many games we have?

"He is training well, he has potential to be one of the best. I don't buy the argument it is make or break for him [on Tuesday]."

There was further speculation over Pogba's future after the midfielder was not included in the squad for a 1-0 win over West Brom on Saturday, an absence Solskjaer revealed was due to a knock.

The France international may be back at Old Trafford for a crunch encounter with a side that beat them 2-1 earlier this month.

Jesse Lingard is unavailable as he has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

Asked about Pogba's fitness, Solskjaer said: "We hope he is going to be available. We will see when we report tomorrow. [Luke] Shaw, [Phil] Jones out. Lingard is self-isolating after contact with a positive case."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine