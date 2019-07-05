﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals Of Canada Open

Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals Of Canada Open

Sixth seed Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, fought for an hour and 24 minutes before quelling a stiff challenge from China's Ren Peng Bo 23-21 21-23 21-19, while reigning national champion Sourabh eked out a 21-13 15-21 21-15 win over another Chinese Sun Fei Xiang.

PTI 05 July 2019
Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals Of Canada Open
Kashyap, who had reached the semifinals of India Open, will take on France's Lucas Claerbout while Sourabh will lock horns with Li Shi Feng of China next.
Twitter
Parupalli Kashyap, Sourabh Verma Enter Quarterfinals Of Canada Open
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T12:22:29+0530

Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma dished out gritty performances to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the USD 75000 Canada Open Super 100 tournament.

Sixth seed Kashyap, a former Commonwealth Games champion, fought for an hour and 24 minutes before quelling a stiff challenge from China's Ren Peng Bo 23-21 21-23 21-19, while reigning national champion Sourabh eked out a 21-13 15-21 21-15 win over another Chinese Sun Fei Xiang.

Kashyap, who had reached the semifinals of India Open, will take on France's Lucas Claerbout while Sourabh will lock horns with Li Shi Feng of China next.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal Teaches Nick Kyrgios A Lesson, Angelique Kerber Knocked Out

"Tough win today .. Happy to get through to the quarters," Kashyap tweeted after the match.

Sourabh too was happy with his performance.

"Quite happy with my performance today ... executed the strategy well throughout the match. Would like to thank amrishshinde for helping me from the sidelines," Sourabh wrote on his twitter handle.

Amrish Shinde, a part of the panel of coaches at the Gopichand Academy, has travelled with the team to Canada.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Parupalli Kashyap Other Sports Badminton Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Budget 2019: Govt Proposes FDI Norm Relaxation In Media, Aviation, Insurance, Single Brand Retail
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters