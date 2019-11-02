Poshan
Paris Masters: Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Semi-Final

Denis Shapovalov was handed a spot in the ATP Paris Masters final after Rafael Nadal withdrew with an abdominal injury

Omnisport 02 November 2019
Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, handing Denis Shapovalov a final showdown with Novak Djokovic. (More Tennis News)

Nadal, who will return to world number one on Monday, had been set to face the Canadian in the semi-final on Saturday.

But the ATP Tour confirmed the Spaniard had pulled out with an abdominal injury sustained during the warm-up.

Nadal said: "In one of the last serves of the warm-ups, I felt something in the abdominal.

"For the rest of the week the things have been positive. I enjoyed a lot playing here in Bercy."

It means Shapovalov will contest his first Masters final, while Djokovic will go in search of a fifth Paris title on Sunday. 

Nadal would have secured top spot in the year-end rankings by winning the tournament.

