April 17, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Pakistan's T20 World Cup Preparations Are On Right Track, Claims Skipper Babar Azam

Pakistan's T20 World Cup Preparations Are On Right Track, Claims Skipper Babar Azam

The Pakistan cricket team, led by Babar Azam, will be travelling to India for the ICC World T20 in October

PTI 17 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Preparations Are On Right Track, Claims Skipper Babar Azam
Pakistan players celebrate after winning the fourth and final T20 cricket match against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria, South Africa on April 16, 2021.
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe
Pakistan's T20 World Cup Preparations Are On Right Track, Claims Skipper Babar Azam
outlookindia.com
2021-04-17T13:08:38+05:30

His team's frequent batting collapses in the T20 series against South Africa notwithstanding, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said preparations for this year's World Cup in India are on the right track. (More Cricket News)

Babar, who led Pakistan to their first-ever T20 series win in South Africa and also captained his side to a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, on Friday said he was satisfied with the performances of his players.

"Yes, it is frustrating that our middle and lower-order batsmen couldn't perform to expectations, but cricket is a team game and not everyone can perform in every match," he said after the match in Centurion.

Babar, who saw Pakistan clinch another tight last over win over South Africa in the fourth and final T20 match, said the batting collapse was disappointing.

"It is always difficult for those coming in after the top-order batsmen get out. I think we just needed one partnership to settle things, but that didn't happen," he said.

From 98 for one, Pakistan lost seven wickets before reaching the target of 145.

Pakistan won the four-match T20 series 3-1 but in two matches, they somehow scampered to victory in the final over against a depleted SA side.

"It's great to win both the white-ball series in South Africa and this will give us lot of confidence for the coming matches.

"The series has helped us try out different combinations and I think we are on track in our preparations for the World T20 Cup, by which time we will have our squad ready for the big event," Babar said.

He admitted that the form of some batsmen was a cause for concern.

"I think as a team we did well, we supported each other and the bowlers also staged some strong comebacks in the series although we couldn't take early wickets," he added.

"The more you are successful against good opposition and in different conditions it helps you develop and become a better batsman."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Preview: KKR Face RCB Test In Chennai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Babar Azam Cricket T20 World Cup Pakistan national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos