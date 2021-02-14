Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series-deciding 3rd PAK-SA T20I Cricket Match

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be decided on Sunday in Lahore after the visitors won the second match by six wickets. Pakistan had won the series opener by three runs. (More Cricket News)

On Saturday, fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took a record 5/17 in South Africa's victory. His figures were the best by a South African bowler in a T20 international and helped to restrict Pakistan to 144 -7 after Heinrich Klaasen again won the toss.

A 77-run partnership for the third wicket off 53 balls between Reeza Hendricks (42) and Pite van Biljon (42) scripted Proteas' clinical run-chase as the visitors reached 145/4 in 16.2 overs and ended their five-match losing streak.

Shaheen Afridi (2-18) provided Pakistan with two early breakthroughs but both Hendricks and van Biljon dominated with bowlers finding it difficult to grip a wet ball. Legspinner Usman Qadir was smashed for two fours and three sixes off his four overs to finish with 1-43.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (5) saw a wretched run in the T20 series continue when Pretorius had him trapped leg before wicket off his second ball. Babar, who was run out without scoring in Pakistan's three-run win in the first T20, played across the line to a delivery that came into the batsman.

Spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (1-16) and Jon-Jon Smuts (0-20) restrained Pakistan in the middle overs.

Pakistan's middle-order struggled against both spinners and only Mohammad Rizwan, who scored his first T20I ton on Thursday, again showed promise with a 41-ball 51. Iftikhar Ahmed (20) and Rizwan tried to force the run rate but both holed out in the deep in Pretorius' return spell.

Expect a thriller in the series finale.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, third T20I match

Date: February 14 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/6:00 PM Local

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

(Live SCORECARD and BALL-BALL-BY COMMENTARY - Available after the toss)

TV Channels: Sony Network in India, PTV Sports in Pakistan, SuperSport in South Africa, Sky Sports Cricket in UK.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv in India.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Zahid Mehmood

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (c), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman.

