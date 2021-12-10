Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

Shahid Afridi and Pakistan cricket are inseparable. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2018, the former Pakistan captain has made the headlines quite often for various reasons. While Afridi became a source of entertainment for some, the former all-rounder was someone the media loved. (More Cricket News)

Known as ‘Boom Boom’ – a nickname given by his fans for his big-hitting skills, Shahid Afridi will finally draw curtains to his cricketing career at the end of the seventh season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). (PAK vs WI Live Streaming)

Afridi will don the Quetta Gladiators colours in PSL 2022 after he was traded by Multan Sultans for the upcoming edition starting January 27.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019,” Afridi said after the move. “In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.

“PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives,” added Afridi.

Afridi has been a part of the PSL ever since its inception in 2016. He captained Peshawar Zalmi in the first season and was part of the team that won the title the following year. He then joined Karachi Kings before moving to Multan Sultans – the defending champions.

Afridi played a part in the first half of this year’s PSL before missing the UAE leg with a back injury. One of the greatest all-rounders the world has ever produced, Afridi finished his international career with 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets.

Afridi’s record for the fastest century in ODIs stood for 17 long years before it was broken by New Zealand’s Corey Anderson in 2014. Afridi also played in the Indian Premier League inaugural edition for Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2008 before Pakistani cricketers weren’t allowed following the terrorist attack in India a year later.

The #Legend ð

The #Sultan ð of our hearts ð We thank you @SAfridiOfficial for your invaluable contributions, on and off the field. You will be missed! Wishing you the best for the future! #Janoobis let's show Lala what he means to us one last time.#ThankYouLala #HBLPSL7 pic.twitter.com/8M60nXSu6u — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) December 9, 2021

Still, a star by his own right, the 41-year-old Afridi will most likely play a mentor’s role for Quetta Gladiators – his fourth PSL franchise – besides appearing in a few games. So far, Afridi has 44 wickets in 50 PSL games which places him eighth on the all-time list.

With the bat, Afridi was less successful scoring 465 runs at a strike rate of 153.46.

The PSL 2022 will have a players' draft on December 12. Karachi's National Stadium will be hosting the first 15 matches in PSL 2022 while the rest, including the final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.