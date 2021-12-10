Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi will retire from cricket after the Pakistan Super League 2022. He was traded by Multan Sultans to Quetta Gladiators. The PSL begins on January 27.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish
Shahid Afridi will retire from cricket after the end of Pakistan Super League 2022. | File photo

Trending

Pakistan Super League 2022: Shahid Afridi And His Last Cricketing Wish
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T17:37:43+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 5:37 pm

Shahid Afridi and Pakistan cricket are inseparable. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2018, the former Pakistan captain has made the headlines quite often for various reasons. While Afridi became a source of entertainment for some, the former all-rounder was someone the media loved. (More Cricket News)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Super League 2022 - All You Need To Know 

Known as ‘Boom Boom’ – a nickname given by his fans for his big-hitting skills, Shahid Afridi will finally draw curtains to his cricketing career at the end of the seventh season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). (PAK vs WI Live Streaming)

Afridi will don the Quetta Gladiators colours in PSL 2022 after he was traded by Multan Sultans for the upcoming edition starting January 27.

“I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019,” Afridi said after the move. “In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

“PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best. I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives,” added Afridi.

Afridi has been a part of the PSL ever since its inception in 2016. He captained Peshawar Zalmi in the first season and was part of the team that won the title the following year. He then joined Karachi Kings before moving to Multan Sultans – the defending champions.

Afridi played a part in the first half of this year’s PSL before missing the UAE leg with a back injury. One of the greatest all-rounders the world has ever produced, Afridi finished his international career with 11,196 runs and took 541 wickets.

 Afridi’s record for the fastest century in ODIs stood for 17 long years before it was broken by New Zealand’s Corey Anderson in 2014. Afridi also played in the Indian Premier League inaugural edition for Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) in 2008 before Pakistani cricketers weren’t allowed following the terrorist attack in India a year later.

Still, a star by his own right, the 41-year-old Afridi will most likely play a mentor’s role for Quetta Gladiators – his fourth PSL franchise – besides appearing in a few games. So far, Afridi has 44 wickets in 50 PSL games which places him eighth on the all-time list.

With the bat, Afridi was less successful scoring 465 runs at a strike rate of 153.46.

The PSL 2022 will have a players' draft on December 12. Karachi's National Stadium will be hosting the first 15 matches in PSL 2022 while the rest, including the final, will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Tags

Koushik Paul Shahid Afridi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Pakistan national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

BWF World Championships 2021: Carolina Marin Withdraws After Failing To Regain Fitness

Pakistan Hockey Ropes In Dutch Siegfried Aikman As Chief Coach Until 2026

AUS Vs ENG, 1st Ashes Test, Day 3: Joe Root, Dawid Malan Revive England At Gabba

Boxing, Weightlifting Among Olympic Sports In Danger Of Losing 2028 Los Angeles Spots

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Series

Pele 'Having Small Chemotherapy Sessions,' To Remain In Hospital For 'A Few Days'

Lionel Messi, Four Months After Leaving Barcelona, Finally Settling In At PSG

Brighton Vs Tottenham, Premier League Game Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Joe Root-David Malan Century Stand Stalls Aussie Progress On Day 3

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Villarreal Book Champions League 2021-22 Last-16 Spot; Leicester Fall In Europa

Villarreal Book Champions League 2021-22 Last-16 Spot; Leicester Fall In Europa

PSL 2022: All You Need To Know About Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket League

PSL 2022: All You Need To Know About Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket League

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Rohit Sharma: Captain Is As Good As His Team, India Need Virat Kohli's Leadership

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Smriti Mandhana Ideal Choice To Succeed Mithali Raj As India Captain: Shantha Rangaswamy

Read More from Outlook

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Silence In The Valley: Human Rights Day A No Show In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The recent arrest of human rights defender Khurram Parvez has created fear among human rights defenders and lawyers.

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Explainer | Human Rights Day: A Brief History

Outlook Web Desk / International Human Rights Day 2021: What is Human Rights Day and why is it celebrated on December 10, every year?

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Gabba Test, Day 3: Malan, Root Revive England

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Day 3 at The Gabba, England were 220/2 in 70 overs. They still trail Australia by 58 runs.

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Meet Ali Saffudin: Singer Of New Kashmiri Music

Naseer Ganai / 29-year-old singer-songwriter Ali Saifuddin's song absorbed the strong impact of politics in Kashmir while delineating the divine beauty of Kashmir as well.

Advertisement