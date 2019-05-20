Pakistan Cricketer Asif Ali's Daughter Loses Battle With Cancer

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali's daughter, who was fighting stage IV cancer, died at a hospital in the United States on Sunday. Ali was named in the 15-member final squad for the Cricket World Cup 2019 on Monday.

Ali is expected to take part in the mega-event, starting May 30, but will leave the Pakistan squad for now as arrangements have reportedly been made for him to travel to the US.

A statement issued by Islamabad United, the team Asif plays for in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), late Sunday said: "ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif & his family. Asif is a great example of strength & courage. He is an inspiration to us."

Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan took to Twitter to offer his condolences.

My condolences and prayers go to Asif Ali & his family on the passing of his daughter from cancer. May Allah give them strength to bear such a precious loss. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2019

Earlier on Sunday, the 27-year-old Ali made 22 during Pakistan's 54-run defeat by England in the fifth and final one-day international at Headingley -- a loss that saw England take the series 4-0 after the opening match was washed out.

Ali featured in every game of the series, scoring two fifties with a career best of 52 in the third ODI in Bristol.

The hard-hitting Ali has scored 342 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 31.09.

Before his departure for the limited-overs series in England, Ali had tweeted on April 24 that he was sending his daughter to the United States for treatment.

He had also requested his fans to pray for his daughter.

Ali had learnt about his daughter's illness during the fourth season of the PSL, with Islamabad United coach Dean Jones, the former Australia batsman, breaking down in tears when talking about the child's condition.

(With Agency inputs)