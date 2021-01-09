January 09, 2021
Corona
Osasuna Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: La Liga Match Will Go Ahead Despite Storm Filomena - When And Where To Watch

Check all the information you need on how and where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid, La Liga match

Outlook Web Bureau 09 January 2021
Zinedine Zidane
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-01-09T21:46:01+05:30

Defending champions Real Madrid eye back-to-back wins in La Liga when face Osasuna. There were questions mark over the match with Storm Filomena bringing heavy snowfall in Spain, but it will go ahead as scheduled. (More Football News)

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos are currently second in the table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, while Osasuna are 19th.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid
Date: January 10 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required).

UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
US: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS

