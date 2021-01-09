Osasuna Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: La Liga Match Will Go Ahead Despite Storm Filomena - When And Where To Watch

Defending champions Real Madrid eye back-to-back wins in La Liga when face Osasuna. There were questions mark over the match with Storm Filomena bringing heavy snowfall in Spain, but it will go ahead as scheduled. (More Football News)

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos are currently second in the table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, while Osasuna are 19th.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid

Date: January 10 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain

TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required).

ðÂÂÂ As always, tell us what part of the world you'll be tuning in for the match, madridistas!#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LzRhWs4FrS — Real Madrid C.F. ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂ§ðÂÂºðÂÂ¸ (@realmadriden) January 9, 2021

UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

US: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS

