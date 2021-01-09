Osasuna Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: La Liga Match Will Go Ahead Despite Storm Filomena - When And Where To Watch

Defending champions Real Madrid eye back-to-back wins in La Liga when face Osasuna. There were questions mark over the match with Storm Filomena bringing heavy snowfall in Spain, but it will go ahead as scheduled. (More Football News)
Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos are currently second in the table, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, while Osasuna are 19th.
Match and telecast details
Match: La Liga match between Osasuna and Real Madrid
Date: January 10 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Venue: El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain
TV Listing: La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.
Live Streaming: Facebook Live, Bet365 (Registration required).
UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
US: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS
