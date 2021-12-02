Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour

Although several sporting events have been cancelled due to the Omicron threat in Africa, the BCCI are confident that India's tour of South Africa starting December 17 is on as per schedule.

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour
Virat Kohli stated that India head coach Rahul Dravid has spoken to all the senior players in the side to have a clear picture about the South Africa tour which is in doubt amid Omicron fears. | BBC

Trending

Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T14:39:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 2:39 pm

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant – Omicron. (More Cricket News)

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday. “We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more.

“Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot,” Kohli said. He added, “We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad.”

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town. The India A team are also currently playing against South Africa A in Bloemfontein.  

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Board treasurer Arun Dhumal have made it clear that India's tour of South Africa is well on course as planned. Cricket South Africa has also made it a point for the series vs India to happen and promised the players a virus-free bio-secure environment.   

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Kohli, who took a break from international cricket, after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, returned to the Test squad for the second game against New Zealand which starts in Mumbai on Friday. Kohli was not a part of India’s 3-0 T20 series win over New Zealand and the first Test which ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Earlier, Kohli has stepped down as captain of India’s T20 side and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Kohli was one of the three players retained by the RCB ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auctions.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid Sourav Ganguly Arun Dhumal Mumbai Cricket India national cricket team Cricket South Africa South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Cricket - IPL Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

India To Tour South Africa Despite Omicron Threats, T20 Internationals To Be Played Later

Mercedes F1 Boss Apologises As Grenfell Tower Fire Survivors Slam Sponsor

Ajaz Patel (10/119) Enters History Books Alongside Jim Laker, Anil Kumble In IND Vs NZ Test

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup: India Seek Revenge Vs France In Bronze Medal Match

Real Madrid, Barcelona Present La Liga’s Alternative Future Investment Plan

England Vs Italy Euro 2020 Final Review Finds English Supporters Endangered Lives

South Africa A Vs India A: Hanuma Vihari Shines But Bad Light Forces A Draw In 2nd Unofficial Test

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Dismiss New Zealand For 62, Take 263-run Lead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bad Light Forces Early Stumps; Pakistan 161/2 - Highlights

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

BAN Vs PAK: Bangladesh Get Shakib Al Hasan Boost For Second Test Against Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

Neeraj Chopra, Olympic Champion, To Fly To USA For Off-Season Training Ahead Of Mega 2022

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

In Exhibition Cricket Match, Jay Shah’s XI Beats Sourav Ganguly’s XI In A Thriller

Read More from Outlook

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the sharia laws.

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: IND Demolish NZ, Take 263-run Lead

Koushik Paul / Follow here Day 2 live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. India are batting first after Virat Kohli won the toss.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement