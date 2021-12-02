Omicron Threat: Virat Kohli Expects Clear Picture In Next Few Days Ahead Of South Africa Tour

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said he expects to get a clearer picture on the upcoming tour of South Africa in the next couple of days after it was thrown into uncertainty following the emergence of the new COVID-19 variant – Omicron. (More Cricket News)

Kohli was addressing the media on the eve of the second and final Test against New Zealand here from Friday. “We have been talking to the BCCI. We need to have more clarity, and hopefully, in next couple of days we will know more.

“Rahul (Dravid) bhai (coach) has spoken to all senior players. It is important that we are not left in a confused situation or spot,” Kohli said. He added, “We are not playing in normal times anyway. We have spoken to all the members of the squad.”

The India seniors, during a nearly seven-week assignment starting December 17, are scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 Internationals across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town. The India A team are also currently playing against South Africa A in Bloemfontein.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Board treasurer Arun Dhumal have made it clear that India's tour of South Africa is well on course as planned. Cricket South Africa has also made it a point for the series vs India to happen and promised the players a virus-free bio-secure environment.

Kohli, who took a break from international cricket, after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, returned to the Test squad for the second game against New Zealand which starts in Mumbai on Friday. Kohli was not a part of India’s 3-0 T20 series win over New Zealand and the first Test which ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Earlier, Kohli has stepped down as captain of India’s T20 side and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Kohli was one of the three players retained by the RCB ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auctions.

